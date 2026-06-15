Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI): ITRI Europe Office Marks Its 30th Anniversary With Expanded Technology Cooperation

BERLIN, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) celebrated the 30th anniversary of its ITRI Europe Office with a technology forum in Berlin on June 12, bringing together leading European R&D organizations, including the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, the European Association of Research and Technology Organisations (EARTO), and Technische Universität Braunschweig (TU Braunschweig).

The ITRI Europe Office was established in Germany in 1996 to bolster Taiwan's industrial innovation and transformation capabilities. Since then, the Office has served as a pivotal hub for Taiwan-Europe innovation collaboration. It has supported Taiwan's participation in more than 20 Horizon Europe programs, forged cooperation agreements with partners in 14 European countries including Germany, the UK, France, and Spain, and facilitated nearly 100 joint R&D projects.

"The 30th anniversary of the ITRI Europe Office marks the deepening of Taiwan-Europe technology cooperation and reflects ITRI's transformation from a technology scout to a strategic partner for the European innovation ecosystem," said ITRI Chairman Tsung-Tsong Wu. He emphasized that technology collaboration depends not just on technical expertise but on mutual trust built over time. For instance, ITRI and Fraunhofer have collaborated since 1992. The renewal of another five-year MoU will build on existing joint efforts in healthcare, ICT, and green energy, and further open new avenues in AI and robotics.

"The long-standing partnership between Fraunhofer and ITRI is a strong example of how trust, continuity, and a shared commitment to the future create lasting impact," said Johann Feckl, Director of Pre-Competitive Research and International Affairs, in his keynote address. "In applied research, international connectivity is essential to identifying technological developments early and turning them into impactful innovation."

As part of ITRI's broader engagement with Europe's technology and industrial sectors, ITRI held ITRI UK Tech Day to mark the first anniversary of its UK Office. It also advanced its partnership with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), including but not limited to cooperation from semiconductor technology to AI and other related technology.

Aligned with the EU's R&D priorities in net zero, biomedicine, digital innovation, and space, ITRI will continue to reinforce Taiwan-Europe technology ties through its offices in Berlin and London as it expands collaboration with partners in France, the Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe in emerging fields such as drones. With its network across industry, government, academia, research institutes, and startups, ITRI aims to accelerate technology exchange, policy dialogue, and cross-domain innovation, positioning Taiwan as a key force in global industrial transformation.

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