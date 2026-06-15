San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Zinc, the commerce infrastructure company behind programmatic ordering and AI shopping agents, today launched the Zinc Consumer Price Tracker, a publicly available inflation index that updates daily instead of monthly. The tracker measures live prices on more than 2,587 products across 214 BLS-weighted consumer categories - from ground beef and diapers to laptops and 4K monitors - giving researchers, journalists, hedge funds, retailers, and AI developers a near real-time read on what Americans actually pay online.

Zinc Consumer Price Tracker

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI-U, the standard inflation benchmark, is released roughly two weeks after the close of each month. The Zinc Consumer Price Tracker is designed to complement it with daily resolution, category-level transparency, and a methodology purpose-built for online retail.

THE DATA, AS OF MAY 21, 2026

Zinc CPI Index: 100.1

Past 3-month change: -0.3%

Trailing-year online retail goods inflation: ~1% YoY, versus official BLS CPI-U at ~2.4% YoY

Biggest 3-month price jumps

Stand Mixers: +9.8%

Car Seats: +9.3%

Clams: +7.6%

4K Monitors: +7.4%

Tires: +6.3%

Biggest 3-month price drops

Lotion: -7.9%

Slow Cookers: -6.8%

Toothbrushes: -6.2%

Allergy Relief: -6.1%

Sports Drinks: -6.0%

Volatility under the headline number

A modest 0.3% decline conceals significant churn at the category level. Even within the same aisle, retailer pricing algorithms are moving in opposite directions:

Home & Kitchen: Stand Mixers up 9.8%, while Slow Cookers are down 6.8%

Stand Mixers up 9.8%, while Slow Cookers are down 6.8% Baby & Kids: Car Seats up 9.3%, while Baby Wipes are down 1.0%

Car Seats up 9.3%, while Baby Wipes are down 1.0% Electronics: Laptops up 5.8%, while Wi-Fi Routers are down 3.6%

Laptops up 5.8%, while Wi-Fi Routers are down 3.6% Apparel: Hoodies up 5.0%, while Jeans are down 3.6%

These divergences are invisible in any single headline CPI number.

How it works

The Zinc CPI uses a Laspeyres price index methodology, with category weights normalized from the BLS CPI-U Relative Importance file (December 2024). Same-product matched-basket tracking ensures changes reflect actual price movement rather than product-mix shifts. Promotional events including Prime Day, Black Friday, and Memorial Day are detected and interpolated out so sale cycles do not masquerade as deflation. A language-model classification layer filters mismatched listings, and listing mutations - such as a single-pack being replaced by a six-pack at the same URL - are split into separate price series.

The lower trailing inflation rate (~1% YoY versus ~2.4% YoY for BLS CPI-U) reflects the more competitive nature of online retail and the goods-only scope. Services, housing, and energy - which dominate the official measure - are excluded by design.

Built on the same API used by Zinc's customers

The tracker runs on the same Zinc API that powers third-party marketplaces, rewards platforms, B2B procurement systems, and autonomous AI shopping agents. Teams building dynamic pricing models, financial research tools, or AI commerce experiences can access the underlying data programmatically.

"Inflation data shouldn't take three weeks to reach the people making decisions on it. We were already running the price infrastructure for our customers' agents and marketplaces. Turning it into a public index was a natural extension - and a useful demonstration of what's possible when commerce data moves in real time."

- Ian Janicki

Availability

The Zinc Consumer Price Tracker is free to access at zinc.com/research/cpi. Users can drill into all 214 categories, filter by 1-week, 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, or 1-year views, and see the BLS weight assigned to each. Access it here: https://www.zinc.com/research/cpi

About Zinc

Zinc is a San Francisco-based commerce infrastructure company. Its API enables developers, marketplaces, rewards programs, and AI agents to programmatically order from major U.S. retailers - without managing retailer accounts, integrations, or fulfillment. Zinc also operates the Zinc Agent, a tool that lets AI agents buy anything online on behalf of end users. Learn more at zinc.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301161

Source: Arc Digitech Private Limited