CRRC Zhuzhou Institute will debut its 6.X Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System to the European market at The smarter E Europe 2026, held June 23-25 at Messe München, where the company will exhibit at Booths B2.540 and B2.640 in Hall B2. The launch is backed by the company's 200 MWh Bohot BESS project in Bulgaria, which reached full grid connection in April 2026. As of May 2026, CRRC Zhuzhou Institute's energy-storage business spanned more than 25 countries and regions. At the show, the company will focus on the technical upgrades in its latest storage products and on its delivery record across ...

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