From ESS News Two Tel Aviv Stock Exchange-listed companies, Airengy and Hagag Europe, are investing approximately €55 million ($63.6 million) to develop a compressed air power plant in Romania. The project will use Airengy's proprietary long duration 'AirBattery' technology for compressed air energy storage (CAES) in salt caverns. The Romanian plant will be developed in two phases, reaching a discharge capacity of 25 MW and a storage capacity of up to 5 GWh. Hagag Europe and Airengy will each own 40% through a special purpose company. An unnamed third party will own the remaining 20%. Airengy ...

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