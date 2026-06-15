A research team from China has proposed a novel interfacial buffering strategy for pseudo-planar heterojunction (PPHJ) organic solar cells (OSCs), aiming to improve device stability and fabrication reliability. PPHJ architectures, which combine features of both planar and bulk heterojunction designs, are widely used in high-performance OSCs because they enable efficient charge separation while maintaining relatively well-defined donor-acceptor interfaces. PPHJ cells are typically fabricated via layer-by-layer (LBL) deposition, in which donor and acceptor materials are sequentially deposited. This ...

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