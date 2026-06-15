RBC Capital Markets; RBC: RBC Capital Markets named Precious Metals House of the Year at Energy Risk Awards 2026

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RBC Capital Markets today announced it has been named Precious Metals House of the Year at the Energy Risk Awards 2026. The bank is recognised for its performance, strategic investment and client-led solutions across global metals markets throughout 2025.

"Winning this award reflects the deliberate choices we made to build a world-class metals franchise - investing in people, technology and infrastructure to serve our clients at the highest level," said Brandon Everhardt, global head of commodities, RBC Capital Markets.

Gold prices reached more than 50 record highs in 2025, and exchange-for-physical spreads soared on tariff-related concerns. The bank's metals team served as a liquidity provider and a solutions partner for its growing commodities client base, which expanded by 17% during the year.

The bank made a series of high-profile appointments to build expertise across its global metals platform:

Ian Penney was appointed global head of metals

Keval Sangani joined as head of metals origination, North America

Ron Ruffini joined as head of commodities risk solutions, EMEA & APAC

Arnaud Jolly took on leadership of the options business

Alongside these hires, the bank developed a spot metals e-trading platform and enhanced its pricing, credit and scenario analysis tools.

As the threat of tariffs loomed, the bank's strong relationship with precious metals refiners globally meant it was able to work with clients to prepare ahead of the Liberation Day deadline.

"At peak volatility, being there matters," said Ian Penney, global head of metals, RBC Capital Markets. "Our physical presence across North America and Europe meant clients could move quickly. That's what sets us apart."

The bank also supported asset managers offering physically backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), meeting strong investor demand in a rising gold and silver price environment.

"Our ability to provide consistent liquidity and support for physically backed ETFs in one of the most turbulent markets in recent memory is something we're proud of," said Everhardt.

Following strong revenue and P&L growth, the bank plans to continue to invest in its metals offerings across Europe and North America.

"This award is a real statement of where we are as a franchise, but it's also a reflection of where we're headed," said Penney. Ron Ruffini, head of commodities risk solutions, EMEA & APAC, RBC Capital Markets, added: "We've built real momentum, and we're focused on building on that for our clients and across the market."

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.?

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Capital Markets

The most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms and governments around the globe recognize RBC Capital Markets as an innovative, trusted partner with an in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking and finance. We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, which collectively encompasses 80% of the global investment banking fee pool.

RBC Capital Markets is part of a leading provider of financial services, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Founded in 1864, RBC is Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization. With a strong capital base and consistent financial performance, RBC is among a small group of highly rated global banks. Learn more at rbccm.com.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Smallridge, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Email: rebecca.smallridge@rbccm.com | Tel: 0793 520 5796

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