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WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 09:33
2,930 Euro
+1,03 % +0,030
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HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
15.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Hisense RGB MiniLED Supports FIFA World Cup 2026 VAR Operations at the International Broadcast Centre

The milestone highlights FIFA's confidence in Hisense's display innovation. Deployed within the VAR operations center, Hisense RGB MiniLED TVs deliver exceptional native color performance and picture precision, helping officials review key match incidents with greater clarity and confidence throughout the tournament.

The importance of display technology in modern football officiating was recently highlighted when FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited the VAR center at the IBC and experienced the review process using a Hisense RGB MiniLED TV.

Powered by independently controlled red, green, and blue light sources, Hisense RGB MiniLED technology delivers exceptional native color performance, enhanced contrast, and outstanding image accuracy. These capabilities make it particularly suited for officiating environments, where visual precision can play a critical role in reviewing decisive moments on the pitch.

Commenting on the partnership, Nick Brown, FIFA Director Commercial Partnerships, said: "This is a step forward towards delivering exceptional picture quality and accuracy. It is a testament to how technology can actively support and enhance aspects of the game during the tournament."

Beyond the VAR operations center, Hisense RGB MiniLED technology also reflects a broader evolution in how football is experienced and delivered worldwide. From officiating to global broadcast production and fan viewing at home, advanced display innovation is helping ensure that every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM is seen with greater clarity, accuracy, and emotional impact.

About Hisense
Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-rgb-miniled-supports-fifa-world-cup-2026-var-operations-at-the-international-broadcast-centre-302800131.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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