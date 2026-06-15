The first SaaS SuperApp for startups and VCs capitalizes on a $25M round a from Nimbus Capital and a +15% stock surge, unveiling a v3/v4 roadmap that bridges public equity with digital asset liquidity.

HUI S.p.A., the pioneering vertical SuperApp and SaaS company dedicated to the global Venture Capital and startup ecosystem listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, today released its global product strategy, marking an unprecedented convergence between traditional regulated markets and decentralized finance. Driven by a +15% stock surge and the consolidation of its $25 million round a equity commitment fully subscribed by global institutional fund Nimbus Capital, the company announced its upcoming transition to continuous trading on the Vienna market in partnership with a leading European market maker, alongside the activation of the initial PUT options tied to the round.

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HUI (HUI:VSE) merges traditional and crypto finance: commences continuous trading in Vienna with leading market maker and announces impending token listing on major global exchange

Emmanuelle Deba, Chair of the Board of Directors at HUI S.p.A., stated:

"The response from traditional equity markets and our entry into continuous trading supported by a premier European market maker validate our institutional maturity. Concurrently, our expansion into digital assets addresses the strong demand for dynamism and liquidity from our rapidly expanding international community of investors."

Robert Baker, Managing Partner of Nimbus Capital, commented:

"We are pleased to support HUI as it bridges traditional public markets with the next generation of Web3 infrastructure. Nimbus Capital focuses on connecting structured financing, public-market access, and digital asset growth, and HUI represents a strong example of that convergence. As active partners and investors in HUI S.p.A., we look forward to supporting the company's continued expansion, liquidity strategy, and broader digital asset roadmap."

Nimbus Capital's participation further strengthens HUI's position as a listed platform connecting regulated equity financing with Web3 innovation. Through its global network across public markets, digital assets, exchanges, liquidity providers, and institutional investors, Nimbus Capital is well positioned to support HUI S.p.A.'s next phase of growth by assisting in its CEX listing on a Tier 1 exchange.

HUI v3: 1.2M Lines of code redefining productivity and AI

The highly anticipated v3 Open Beta is set to debut in a matter of days, culminating a massive 3-year engineering project focused on rewriting a proprietary codebase exceeding 1.2 million lines of code optimized for Web3 standards. HUI v3 introduces a revolutionary data model for Artificial Intelligence: unlike generic software (such as Gemini, ChatGPT, or Claude), HUI's AI leverages 10 years of highly qualified, proprietary contact and behavioural data captured directly from client startups' core processes rather than third-party web crawling.

The architecture also integrates the Enry's Model (IP inherited from its incubation at Enry's Island), injecting unique business and process know-how into the platform, allowing startups to deploy vertical AI Agents tailored to best practices shared by accelerators and VCs.

Victor Pizzoni, Board Member in charge of Corporate Affairs commented:

"With HUI v3, we are bridging a structural gap where technology giants like Meta (which never managed to get its community to adopt Workplace) and Microsoft (which never managed to do the opposite, namely connecting its MS Office suite with LinkedIn after its acquisition) have historically struggled: seamlessly uniting the operational efficiency of HUI.Desk with the ecosystem relational network of HUI.play. Furthermore, our new Finance app centralizes corporate operations, removing spreadsheet fragmentation and automating fundraising and Investor Relations workflows."

HUI v4: Single-founder startups and native crypto approach

The company has also unveiled the framework for its upcoming HUI v4, which has been under development for the past 12 months. This next-generation release will enable highly scalable single-founder startups allowing a single human founder to manage complex operations through multiple AI agents coordinated by HUI and deliver a comprehensive multi-client porting across Web, Mobile, Desktop, Smart Speaker, and Smart TV Apps.

On the digital asset front, the ecosystem capitalizes on years of peer-to-peer transactions powered by the HUI Coin. Meeting overwhelming demand from its user base and institutional shareholders, HUI officially announced the upcoming launch of its corporate Utility Token, which will be listed shortly on a major tier-one global crypto exchange (stay tuned).

Alessandro Pacciana, Investor Relations at HUI S.p.A., concluded:

"Our roadmap (which our amazing decentralized team of tech business talents across Italy, UK, India, Ukraine, Far East and the US has been working on for years) positions HUI as the definitive operating system for the global VC and startup movement, replicating the paradigm shift that Microsoft Office brought to PCs in the 1990s. The imminent listing of our utility token on a major global exchange, running in parallel with our public equity consolidation in Vienna, serves as a major turning point for our decentralized ecosystem's value realization: stay tuned."

About HUI S.p.A.

HUI S.p.A. is the world's first integrated SuperApp and SaaS platform listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse). Emerging from the Enry's Island ecosystem and powered by the Enry's Model, HUI aggregates all corporate management, collaboration, finance, networking, and blockchain functions required by the international startup and Venture Capital ecosystem into a unified software environment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260612936893/en/

Contacts:

Media Investor Relations contacts

HUI S.p.A. Corporate Communications Email: investors@hui.land

Website: https://beta.hui.land/

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