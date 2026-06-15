India HVR Solar, a Delhi-based solar module manufacturer and EPC services provider, plans to set up a 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility in the Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. The company has signed memorandums of understanding with several technology and equipment partners for the project, including Shenzhen Han's Photovoltaic Equipment Co., Ltd., Gentech Technology (Huzhou) Co. Ltd., and IndyGreen Technologies. Shenzhen Han's Photovoltaic Equipment Co., Ltd. is a China-based supplier specialized equipment used in solar cell and module production lines, including automation ...

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