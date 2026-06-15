New Trip.Biz Research Finds 53% of Business Travellers Book Outside Approved Channels Due to Lack of Content

Global study of corporate travel managers finds that invisible spend, fragmented content, and broken trust, not poor user experience, are the primary drivers of programme non-compliance

APAC identified as the most fragmented business travel market, with booking workarounds creating hidden costs, compliance challenges and fragmented travel data

The whitepaper argues that solving invisible spend requires more than improving user experience or tightening policy controls. Instead, organisations need broader access to integrated content sources, including NDC, low-cost carriers, rail providers, direct supplier connections and local travel inventory.

The report also identifies AI as a key enabler of future programme adoption. From conversational booking assistants and policy guidance to intelligent itinerary planning and spend optimisation, AI can help travellers find compliant options faster and reduce the need to book elsewhere.

Looking ahead, Trip.Biz expects agentic AI to play an increasingly important role in end-to-end travel management, helping organisations manage complexity, optimise supplier performance, automate routine decisions and generate deeper strategic insights from travel data.

The research also notes that ultimately, the effectiveness of AI depends on the completeness of the underlying travel data. Organisations that make invisible spend visible will be best positioned to unlock its full potential.

The full whitepaper: The Invisible Spend in Business Travel can be downloaded here.

About Trip.Biz

Trip.Biz, a digital-first full-service travel management company (TMC) powered by Trip.com Group, provides an all-in-one solution that streamlines business travel with human-centric technology and a people-first approach, offering extensive global content, exceptional service, and ESG solutions. As the fastest-growing TMC in the last few years, we have been trusted by over 15,000 multinational corporations and more than 1,000,000 small to medium-sized enterprises globally.

At Trip.Biz, we are dedicated to providing cost-effective and time-efficient travel solutions, empowering businesses to focus on what truly matters - growth and success. By saving on travel costs and time, our clients can invest more in their core operations and achieve their business outcomes.

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