Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (OTCQB: RZOLF) (FSE: S711) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of RZOLV, presented at Mining Innovation on the Hill, held on June 9, 2026, in Ottawa, Ontario.

The event, organized by the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator ("MICA") and the Centre for Excellence in Mining Innovation ("CEMI"), brought together Canadian mining innovators, government representatives, Members of Parliament, mining industry leaders, and commercialization stakeholders to highlight technologies that can strengthen Canada's mining sector and accelerate the adoption of made-in-Canada solutions.

RZOLV was selected to participate as a presenter and showcased its proprietary RZOLV technology, a water-based, non-cyanide hydrometallurgical platform being developed for the recovery of gold and other metals from ores, concentrates, tailings, and secondary materials.

The Company's presentation focused on the mining industry's need for safer, cleaner, and more practical alternatives to conventional cyanide-based processing, particularly in applications where cyanide use may be constrained by permitting, environmental, metallurgical, or social-license considerations. RZOLV also highlighted the role of MICA's support in advancing the Company's technology from laboratory validation toward bulk-scale and field-relevant testing, helping generate the technical and operational data required to support future commercialization discussions with mining partners.

"Mining Innovation on the Hill was an important opportunity to speak directly with federal decision-makers and industry stakeholders about what it takes to build and commercialize a Canadian mining technology," said Duane Nelson, President and CEO of RZOLV Technologies Inc. "Canada has the talent, resources, and innovation ecosystem needed to lead in cleaner mineral processing. Programs like MICA are critical because they help companies bridge the difficult gap between successful technical validation and real-world deployment."

Mr. Nelson continued: "RZOLV is being developed to address one of the mining industry's most persistent challenges: how to recover valuable metals efficiently while reducing reliance on legacy chemistries that can create permitting, environmental, and operational complexity. The support we have received through the MICA ecosystem has helped us move closer to commercialization by enabling larger-scale validation, stronger engagement with industry, and a clearer pathway toward deployment."

MICA-Supported Progress

RZOLV's MICA-supported work has provided important momentum in the Company's commercialization journey. The program helped support scale-up activities designed to evaluate the performance of RZOLV under more representative operating conditions and to generate data relevant to future mining-partner discussions.

The Company believes this type of support is especially important for Canadian mining technology companies, where the path from laboratory success to commercial adoption often requires significant validation, third-party engagement, and field-relevant demonstration work before operators can assess full-scale implementation.

RZOLV's presentation emphasized that commercialization of mining technology is not only a technical challenge, but also a strategic and capital-intensive process requiring collaboration among technology developers, mine operators, government, funders, regulators, and downstream partners.

Path to Commercialization

RZOLV continues to advance its technology through a disciplined commercialization strategy focused on third-party validation, pilot and demonstration-scale testing, mining-partner engagement, and integration with practical downstream recovery systems.

The Company is currently evaluating opportunities across several applications, including oxide and complex gold ores, concentrates, tailings, legacy materials, and selected secondary feedstocks. RZOLV's objective is to position its platform as a practical alternative for operations seeking strong recovery performance with a lower-toxicity, non-cyanide process route.

The Company believes its technology may be particularly relevant in settings where conventional cyanide processing is restricted, difficult to permit, costly to operate, or challenged by ore chemistry. RZOLV's broader commercialization strategy is focused on demonstrating technical performance, operating practicality, reagent management, metal recovery, and integration into processing flowsheets that can support future customer adoption.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a clean-technology company pioneering advanced, water-based, non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions designed to redefine metal recovery in a changing global mining landscape.

The Company's proprietary RZOLV technology targets materials that are increasingly uneconomic, restricted, or inefficient to process using traditional cyanide chemistry, offering a potential pathway to improved recoveries, enhanced environmental performance, and broader permitting flexibility across ores, concentrates, tailings, and secondary materials.

Its flagship technology, RZOLV, is a proprietary, water-based dissolution system designed to achieve strong recovery performance without the toxicity, permitting burden, and legacy liabilities associated with conventional cyanide-based processes. By operating in a broader and more controllable chemical window, RZOLV has the potential to recover precious and critical metals from challenging feedstocks and support a safer, more sustainable path forward for the mining and resource recovery industries.

For more information, please visit www.rzolv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's technology, development activities, commercialization strategy, potential applications, industry engagement, future testing, validation, partnerships, deployment opportunities, and the potential benefits of the Company's technology. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technical, commercial, regulatory, financing, operational, market, and other risks associated with the development and commercialization of new technologies.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301400

Source: RZOLV Technologies Inc.