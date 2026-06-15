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PR Newswire
15.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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MEXC Releases June 2026 Proof of Reserves with 156.5% Average Reserve Ratio Across Major Assets

MEXC employs Merkle Tree cryptographic verification as the foundation of the PoR system. This allows users to independently verify that their individual balance is included in the platform's reserves, without exposing any other user's data. To further enhance security, MEXC partners with Hacken, a leading blockchain security audit firm, to conduct independent monthly PoR audits.

In addition to the PoR, MEXC has implemented a series of measures to further protect user assets. User assets are stored across both cold and hot wallets to ensure the security of funds. The MEXC Futures Insurance Fund covers losses that exceed margin levels, reducing the impact of liability spillover on user assets. Designed to protect users across all market cycles, the MEXC Guardian Fund holds reserves in both USDT and BTC, ensuring immediate liquidity and long-term resilience. The fund plans to reach $500 million within the next two years. The Guardian Fund's wallet addresses are publicly disclosed, enabling users to verify reserve holdings at any time. These initiatives underscore MEXC's commitment to building a resilient trading environment.

To view the latest Proof of Reserves snapshot and audit report, please visit here.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-releases-june-2026-proof-of-reserves-with-156-5-average-reserve-ratio-across-major-assets-302800118.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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