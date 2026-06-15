

EQS Newswire / 15/06/2026 / 12:15 CET/CEST

ONTARIO, CA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 June 2026 - As the summer heat rolls in, modern parents face the dual challenge of efficient parenting and maintaining personal well-being. To address this, Garvee has its offer, blending sleek aesthetics with everyday practicality to help urban families unlock a lifestyle of effortless elegance.



Restoring Indoor Order and Cool Comfort



Summer seasonal transitions often bring entryway chaos. The Garvee shoe storage cabinet, providing dedicated storage for sneakers, sandals, and children's footwear. By keeping essentials neatly organized, it transforms chaotic mornings into smoother routines.



Moving further inside, the installation-free portable air conditioner defies space constraints. The 9000 BTU model is ideal for bedrooms, home offices, and smaller living spaces, while the 12000 BTU version delivers the additional cooling power needed for larger rooms and open-plan areas. Both units combine cooling, dehumidifying, and fan functions in one convenient appliance, helping create a refreshing indoor atmosphere throughout the summer season.



Crafting a Backyard "Micro-Vacation" for Parental Recharge



Long-distance travel with toddlers can be exhausting, but a garden nearby can be the ultimate retreat. By deploying the folding gazebo, families can instantly shield themselves from intense heat wave. Paired with an egg-shaped hanging chair, it becomes the perfect corner for parents to unwind with a book, listen to music, or simply enjoy a quiet moment between daily responsibilities.



Elegant Mobility for Quality Family Outings



When the evening breeze sets in, neighborhood strolls become a cherished pleasure. Our 12V Electric Ride-on Truck turns these simple moments into chic family adventures. Designed for children aged 3-8, it features realistic LED lights and Bluetooth connectivity, while dual driving modes and a one-button emergency remote ensure complete peace of mind for parents, blending effortless style with ultimate safety.



From indoor organization to outdoor leisure, Garvee's offer is now officially available across Amazon and Website . Discover your ideal summer living picture and embrace a cooler, more harmonious season today.



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About Garvee

GARVEE is a lifestyle brand dedicated to enhancing everyday life through a diverse catalog of home, garden, and outdoor products. We are committed to providing durable, affordable, and family-friendly solutions that turn every corner of your home into a space where you can truly relax and thrive, making every day feel just a little more effortless.





News Source: Garvee

15/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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