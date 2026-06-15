Adform has announced the next evolution of its integrated advertising platform, allowing clients to connect directly to Adform FLOW, including its integrated DSP, Ad Server, DMP, and ID Fusion, through the AI tools of their choice. With more than 800 agentic capabilities across one integrated platform, Adform's 20+ years of programmatic infrastructure provide advertisers with the flexibility and control needed to pioneer agentic advertising in adtech.

Adform's new capabilities enable advertisers and agencies to interact directly with Adform FLOW through external tools such as Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, or their own AI solutions. Through AI prompts, users gain a holistic command center across the programmatic ecosystem, unlocking deeper insights, faster optimization, and ultimately better campaign performance than ever before.

Adform is opening the full breadth of its platform through a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. MCP acts as a flexible integration gateway for AI systems, unlike more rigid, advertising-specific protocols. Through this new layer, Adform enables direct access to campaign planning and forecasting, in-flight optimization and troubleshooting, and cross-channel reporting and insights without the need for multiple interfaces or manual workflows.

"While much of the industry is releasing limited, handcrafted agentic use cases, Adform is going all-in by making the full breadth of the FLOW platform available through the agent of your choice," said Jochen Schlosser at Adform. "This is not a concept or a future promise. It is a live setup with more than 800 capabilities across the entire campaign lifecycle."

Jochen Schlosser continued, "Agentic advertising only works when the system underneath is connected. The power of Adform FLOW has always been the capabilities of an integrated platform. With MCP, we are bringing that power directly to users' fingertips by creating an experience that is connected, unified, and actionable."

Early client feedback has been fantastic, highlighting a faster and more intuitive way to access the full power of the platform.

"Really impressive. Concrete, production-ready capabilities not a conceptual vision," said Olaf Bos, Omnicom.

"It's market-ready," said Martin Palounek, Publicis Groupe. "The powerful part is that Adform goes beyond static API orchestration and integrates the MCP directly with the platform core. Adform paves the way for agency AI agents to change the bidding game the smart way. Enhanced AI-powered planning, activation, and optimization with end-to-end workflows is closer than ever."

"This could change how we work on a daily basis, save a lot of time, and we look forward to diving deeper into the full range of possibilities this new way of engaging with Adform's capabilities provides," said Mikael Hjelm, GRIT Media

With this release, Adform positions itself for the future of agentic advertising, rapidly accelerating clients' ability to realize their innovative use cases. Available today, Adform will continue to lead this transformation by powering omnichannel use cases for anyone, anywhere, across the emerging agentic ecosystem.

About Adform

Adform, the powerful and safe media buying platform, has a 20+ year history of delivering service excellence and forward-looking technology. It enables major brands, agencies, and publishers to create, buy, and sell digital advertising globally. Having pushed the boundaries through augmented intelligence and an industry-leading identity solution, Adform has consistently changed the game for digital advertisers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615457216/en/

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Press contact:

Bluestripe Group, Fatima Mohamed

adform@bluestripegroup.co.uk +44 (0)7788 511403