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PR Newswire
15.06.2026 12:48 Uhr
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Tech Mahindra: Global Chess League Announces Season 4 Venue: Bengaluru to Play Host to the World

The stage is set. The pieces are in motion. And this time, the world's most exciting chess league arrives in Namma Bengaluru

PUNE, India, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE announced that Season 4 will be hosted in Bengaluru, a city where innovation meets ambition and where the future is constantly being rewritten.

This isn't just another season. It's the continuation of a growing movement. Season 4 is scheduled to begin on September 3, 2026.

Across previous editions, the league has ignited packed arenas, high-voltage fan zones, and a wave of digital engagement that has redefined how chess is consumed. What was once quiet and contemplative is now fast, fierce, and impossible to ignore.

Now, that energy comes to Bengaluru.

Known as India's tech capital, Bengaluru brings with it a new kind of audience - young, connected, and ready for a sport that moves at their pace. Here, strategy meets spectacle. Precision meets pressure. And every move plays out in real time for a global fanbase.

The Global Chess League has already changed the format of the game: franchise teams, mixed-gender lineups, rapid-fire matches. But more importantly, it has changed the feeling of the game. It has made chess a team sport.

And with India's rise as a global chess powerhouse, the timing couldn't be sharper. A new generation of players is taking center stage. A new generation of fans is leaning in. The game is no longer on the sidelines. It's stepping into the spotlight.

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner of the Global Chess League, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, "The Global Chess League was created to transform chess into a truly global spectator sport. Bringing Season 4 to Bengaluru feels like a defining moment, not just for the league, but for the evolution of the game itself. This is where the next chapter begins."

Arkady Dvorkovich, President of FIDE, said, "We are delighted to bring Season 4 of the Global Chess League to Bengaluru. India continues to be at the forefront of the global chess movement, and Bengaluru provides the perfect setting to build on this momentum. We look forward to an exciting season that brings the world's best players together and further deepens engagement with fans across the country and beyond."

Season 4 will once again feature the world's leading players competing in a team-based format that blends elite competition with high-intensity storytelling. More details will follow. For now, one thing is clear: Bengaluru is ready. The world is watching. And chess will never feel the same again.

For more information on Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, please visit: https://globalchessleague.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-chess-league-announces-season-4-venue-bengaluru-to-play-host-to-the-world-302800221.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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