The Organizing Committee of the 18th Straits Forum: The 18th Straits Forum continues to expand people-to-people exchanges and deepen integrated development

XIAMEN, China, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 18th Straits Forum took place in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province on the morning of June 13.

Adhering to the theme of "expanding people-to-people exchanges and deepening integrated development", this year's forum consists of four major sections covering grassroots exchanges, youth exchanges, cultural exchanges and economic exchanges. With a total of 58 serial activities, it continues to build a bridge for cross-Strait people-to-people exchanges.

The forum features four distinctive highlights. First, it further deepens grassroots interactions across the Strait. Positioned to be grassroots-oriented, inclusive and widely accessible, the forum focuses on the needs of ordinary people in their everyday exchanges and communication, and organizes series activities related to grassroots life including community governance, public welfare initiatives, vocational development and education.

Second, it strives to enhance the well-being of compatriots on both sides of the Strait. Relevant authorities will release a batch of policies and measures benefiting Taiwan compatriots on site.

Third, it boosts interactions and mutual understanding among young people from both sides. A variety of featured activities have been carefully planned, including the Cross-Strait Youth Forum, Cross-Strait Youth New Media Forum. New events such as the Cross-Strait Education Forum, Youth Science and Education Exchange Conference and Cross-Strait Youth Competition on Fujian Products E-commerce have been newly-organized for this year's event, helping young people from Taiwan seize opportunities brought by the digital economy.

Fourth, it invites Taiwan compatriots to participate in the forum in more extensive and in-depth ways. Efforts have been made to open wider the participation channels, diversify participation forms and enrich participation connotations. The proportion of first-time visitors and young people from Taiwan keeps increasing, and more Taiwan compatriots cross the Strait to visit the mainland and learn more about Fujian Province, their ancestral home. Meanwhile, this year's event goes beyond the traditional participation model, and invites Taiwan compatriots to be no longer mere observers, but to take part in every segment of the activities in an all-round and in-depth manner, transforming them from event participants into builders of cross-Strait integrated development.

Since launched in 2009, the Straits Forum, the largest cross-Strait people-to-people exchange event with the most participating organizations, the biggest scale and the widest coverage, has always upheld the philosophy of "people across the Taiwan Strait are one big family". Over the years, more than 830 events have been held, attracting over 370,000 participants from both sides of the Strait, including around 140,000 Taiwan compatriots. Oriented from the grassroots and connecting people's hearts, the forum has become a vital platform for compatriots across the Strait to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen friendship.

Source: The Organizing Committee of the 18th Straits Forum

Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558