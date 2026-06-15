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ACCESS Newswire
15.06.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations Renews License Agreement with Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd. for KSF Technology

Agreement Renewal Underscores Citizen Electronics' Ongoing Commitment To KSF LED's, Supplied By The Company To Its Display Manufacturing Clients Worldwide

DALLAS, TX AND FUJIYOSHIDA, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Edison Innovations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dominion Harbor Group (DHG) (Home | Dominion Harbor) has renewed an industry standard, royalty-bearing license agreement with Japan-based LED lighting innovator Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd. (CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.) for patents within Edison's KSF/LED portfolio.

The license renewal underscores Citizen Electronics continuing commitment to KSF LED technology, which serves as a cornerstone of its global position as a key supplier to major display manufacturers worldwide.

In 2015, Citizen Electronics became among the first adapters of the GE Licensing PSF/KSF patent portfolio which was later acquired by Dominion Harbor Group's Edison Innovations in 2025 from Dolby Laboratories.

"This renewed agreement reflects Citizen Electronic' pioneering relationship with KSF technology, which has helped propel the company to a global leadership position, and to stay steps ahead of the times in developing solutions that benefit their prestigious clients," said David Pridham, CEO of Dominion Harbor Group.

The Edison Innovations PFS/KSF phosphor technology patent portfolio represents the display industry's largest collection, as part of the 2,500 patent assets acquired by Dominion Harbor in 2025 from Dolby Laboratories, Inc., after their acquisition of GE Licensing. Following this acquisition, Edison Innovations has actively engaged with technology innovators across various high-growth sectors, including display technology, hybrid and electric vehicles, semiconductors, electronics, batteries, wireless power, wireless networking, and healthcare.

Edison Innovations-owned KSF/LED patents renewed by Citizens Electronics include: US 7,497,973, US 10,230,022, US 7,648,649, US 11,098,246, US 7,358,542, US 10,615,316, US 7,847,309, US9,512,357, US 7,453,195, US 10,131,835, US 9,680,067, US9,938,457, US 9,698,314, and US 9,929,319.

About Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd.:

CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. is based in Yamanashi, Japan, and is a manufacturer of LEDs that was established in 1970 as a subsidiary of CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD. The company's product lineup includes general lighting and compact chip LEDs. It also offers dustproof, waterproof, and small tactile switches, along with design and development services for unique customer projects. The company's products are used mainly by clients in the automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial equipment manufacturing industries.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

# # #

CONTACT:?
SSA Public Relations
??Steve Syatt
??(818) 222-4000
??steve@ssapr.com

SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edison-innovations-renews-license-agreement-with-citizen-electro-1177079

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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