From a menu revamp centered around boneless chicken and crave-worthy sauces to modern restaurants and a refreshed brand identity, KFC is rolling out a more flavor-forward experience built for today's consumer starting in the UK and Ireland.

With a new KFC restaurant opening somewhere in the world every 3.5 hours on average, the brand is bringing its next chapter to life at-scale across its 34,000+ restaurants in more than 150 countries.

As the global appetite for chicken grows, KFC is answering the call by challenging the sameness across quick-service chicken with a clear focus: delivering the most craveable food and more dynamic restaurant experiences designed around how consumers want to eat today.

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KFC is expanding the ways consumers can enjoy its iconic fried chicken, with new boneless offerings, bold sauces and exciting beverages.

"In an increasingly crowded category, we have a clear opportunity to set the standard for modern chicken in QSR," said Scott Mezvinsky, CEO, KFC Global. "This next chapter brings new energy and expression to what makes us iconic, while doubling down on our chicken and reimagining how fans experience KFC around the world."

The brand that made chicken famous is introducing new ways to enjoy its original flavor through an expansion of boneless menu items built for dipping, dunking and solo snacking, along with unexpected sauces that unlock customization and flavor discovery.

At the same time, KFC is evolving its beverage experiences to deliver everyday moments of indulgence, alongside more dynamic, modern restaurants designed to meet customers wherever they are throughout the day.

What's New:

Dipped: Crispy, juicy tenders and an assortment of other favorite boneless options paired with sauces from KFC's new global sauce "pantry" a lineup of 20+ sauces ranging from modern takes on classic recipes to internationally-inspired yet familiar flavors. Designed to tap into growing consumer demand for personalization and sensory flavor experiences, markets can tailor these sauces to local tastes examples include Chimichurri Ranch and Hot Honey Habanero.

Crispy, juicy tenders and an assortment of other favorite boneless options paired with sauces from KFC's a lineup of 20+ sauces ranging from modern takes on classic recipes to internationally-inspired yet familiar flavors. Designed to tap into growing consumer demand for personalization and sensory flavor experiences, markets can tailor these sauces to local tastes examples include Chimichurri Ranch and Hot Honey Habanero. Dunked: Tenders, wings and sandwiches drenched in sauce for an immersive, flavor-first eating experience that brings bold flavor and craveability to every bite. Already available in South Africa and India, Dunked menu items reflect growing consumer demand for more indulgent, sauce-forward menu experiences.

Tenders, wings and sandwiches drenched in sauce for an immersive, flavor-first eating experience that brings bold flavor and craveability to every bite. Already available in South Africa and India, Dunked menu items reflect growing consumer demand for more indulgent, sauce-forward menu experiences. KWENCH by KFC: A global beverage platform redefining KFC's role in drinks featuring Boba Refreshers, Krunch Shakes, Sparkling Lemonades and Iced Coffees already available in select UK and Ireland locations is expanding from pilot to permanent menu in Australia and Canada this year. Designed to meet growing demand for small, feel-good indulgences throughout the day, KWENCH gives fans new ways to treat themselves beyond mealtimes.

Together, these fresh ways to experience KFC position the brand to be enjoyed for sips, snacks or meals unlocking flavor exploration, personalization and craveability while giving fans more ways to customize flavors, mix and match combinations and make the menu their own.

Across the coming weeks in the UK and Ireland, KFC will roll out new Tenders and nine new, bold sauces alongside refreshed branding across the market's communications and digital touchpoints, giving fans more freedom to mix, match and personalize meals around their cravings, moods and moments. In the coming weeks, the global rollout is expected to expand across Australia and the U.S., with additional markets following through 2026.

The experience will feel different in KFC's restaurants, beginning this summer. The brand is set to open a new generation of spaces designed for hospitality, not just efficiency with environments that feel more dynamic and adapt throughout the day to meet different occasions. These next-gen restaurants are designed to elevate the dining experience and bring KFC's signature hospitality to life, taking shape across key markets through distinct new formats.

The first expressions of these newly designed spaces include:

An open-concept design in McKinney, Texas, reinterpreting the brand's heritage with modern energy, expected to open late summer.

A fully immersive, two-story restaurant in Dubai, showcasing one of the boldest expressions of the brand's next-generation design, opening in the fall.

This vision will continue to evolve globally as new builds and restaurant remodels embrace the next era of restaurant design.

To bring this shift to life consistently around the world, KFC is also sharpening how it shows up visually. The brand is evolving its most distinctive assets to feel more relevant, more expressive, and more in tune with modern culture, while staying true to itself and grounded in the Colonel and its iconic "Finger Lickin' Good" ethos. At the center is the bucket KFC's most recognizable asset refreshed with new energy alongside a subtle evolution of the Colonel himself, ensuring the brand's legacy remains front and center. Together, the updated branding comes to life across packaging, digital platforms, advertising and restaurant environments.

About KFC

KFC is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one entrepreneurial-minded cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created the Original Recipe more than 90 years ago, with a list of 11 secret herbs and spices. Today, KFC honors its legacy and maintains its formula for success, bringing flavor and originality through world-famous fried chicken: in more than 34,000 restaurants in over 150 countries. The KFC of today is shaping the next generation of chicken from signature fried chicken to an expanding lineup of sandwiches, tenders, beverages, served up through modern restaurant experiences. KFC is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM).

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Contacts:

kfcglobal@allisonworldwide.com