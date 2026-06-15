LONGi Solar: LONGi surpasses 60GW BC commercial milestone, energizing global leadership in Back Contact innovation

Sustained R&D investment accelerates commercial scale-up and scenario-based solutions to meet evolving global energy needs.

MUNICH, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, a global leader in solar technology, today announced that its Back Contact (BC) technology platform has surpassed a cumulative 60GW in commercial sales and shipments. This milestone marks a pivotal shift in the global solar market toward widespread adoption of next-generation, ultra-high-efficiency modules.

The achievement underscores LONGi's rapid commercial momentum. Driven by strong market performance throughout 2025 (22.87GW shipped) and a powerful first quarter in 2026 (8.34GW shipped), BC technology has officially transitioned from a niche premium architecture into the global mainstream platform for high-efficiency solar applications.

LONGi also disclosed a massive deployment target, projecting full-year shipments to reach approximately 100GW of wafers and 80GW of modules. Propelled by an unprecedented surge in market demand and the rapid scale-up of its next-generation technology, LONGi anticipates its cumulative BC solar module shipments will break all historical industry barriers to skyrocket past the 100GW milestone by the end of 2026. This trajectory positions BC technology to dominate more than 65% of the company's total annual shipments, solidifying a new era where Back Contact serves as the primary engine for global decarbonization.

A new era of global commercialization

As the photovoltaic industry matures, competitive dynamics are shifting away from sheer capacity expansion toward lifecycle value, reliability, and superior energy yield. Modern developers and EPC partners look beyond mere nameplate power; they prioritize site adaptability and long-term asset performance. LONGi's BC technology is uniquely engineered for this market evolution. By placing both positive and negative electrodes on the rear side of the cell, the architecture eliminates front-side gridline shading, maximizing sunlight absorption and delivering significantly higher energy generation under real-world operating conditions. This translates to optimal land utilization, reduced O&M pressure, and maximized return on investment.

R&D-driven, scenario-based innovation

Following the large-scale global rollout of its HPBC 2.0 products in 2025, LONGi's R&D strategy has increasingly focused on full-scenario value creation. Whether mitigating the risks of heavy snow and hail, resisting salt corrosion in coastal regions, or optimizing performance in high-wind and dust-heavy desert environments, LONGi's scenario-specific engineering ensures high bankability and robust risk management for investors worldwide. This tailored approach is particularly vital in Europe, where strict sustainability standards, limited land availability, and high expectations for lifecycle performance dominate the market landscape.

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