Generac Power Systems, Inc.: Generac Acquires Belvidere, Illinois Facility To Expand Large-megawatt Generator Packaging Capacity

This investment supports continued growth in Generac's Commercial & Industrial business amid rising demand from data centers and mission-critical applications

WAUKESHA, Wis., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced the acquisition of a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois. The investment will significantly expand the company's packaging capacity for large-megawatt (MW) generators as demand continues to accelerate across key sectors.

In February, Generac acquired Enercon Engineering, Inc., adding specialized expertise in generator enclosure manufacturing. Building on this capability and in response to rising demand, the new facility will complement Enercon's operations by expanding capacity for enclosure assembly and final packaging, delivering shipment-ready units to customers.

"As demand for reliable backup power continues to grow - particularly from data centers and other mission-critical industries -expanding our capacity to deliver large-megawatt solutions is essential," said Erik Wilde, EVP and President, Domestic C&I at Generac. "This investment strengthens our ability to scale efficiently while maintaining the quality and speed our customers expect."

This investment adds to Generac's continued investments to scale its Commercial & Industrial (C&I) business, including expanded operations in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and new facilities in Beaver Dam and Sussex, Wisconsin. These efforts are complemented by strategic initiatives such as collaboration with EPC Power and the acquisition of Enercon Engineering. Together, these investments continue to strengthen Generac's domestic manufacturing footprint and position the company to meet growing demand across key markets.

The Belvidere facility is strategically located, providing direct access to major interstate systems and enabling efficient transport of large-scale equipment. The new facility will add more than 100 new jobs when it opens in the first quarter of 2027.

About Generac

Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products and services serving the residential, commercial, data center, telecom, rental, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company's broad portfolio of energy technology offerings for homes and businesses enables its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and innovative energy solutions.

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SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.