Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sechs Projekte + starke Katalysatoren. Nur 17 Mio. CAD Marktkapitalisierung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YGR4 | ISIN: US3687361044 | Ticker-Symbol: G84
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 13:23
232,20 Euro
+2,43 % +5,50
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
232,20239,0014:17
233,00235,7014:17
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 13:00 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Generac Power Systems, Inc.: Generac Acquires Belvidere, Illinois Facility To Expand Large-megawatt Generator Packaging Capacity

This investment supports continued growth in Generac's Commercial & Industrial business amid rising demand from data centers and mission-critical applications

WAUKESHA, Wis., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced the acquisition of a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois. The investment will significantly expand the company's packaging capacity for large-megawatt (MW) generators as demand continues to accelerate across key sectors.

In February, Generac acquired Enercon Engineering, Inc., adding specialized expertise in generator enclosure manufacturing. Building on this capability and in response to rising demand, the new facility will complement Enercon's operations by expanding capacity for enclosure assembly and final packaging, delivering shipment-ready units to customers.

"As demand for reliable backup power continues to grow - particularly from data centers and other mission-critical industries -expanding our capacity to deliver large-megawatt solutions is essential," said Erik Wilde, EVP and President, Domestic C&I at Generac. "This investment strengthens our ability to scale efficiently while maintaining the quality and speed our customers expect."

This investment adds to Generac's continued investments to scale its Commercial & Industrial (C&I) business, including expanded operations in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and new facilities in Beaver Dam and Sussex, Wisconsin. These efforts are complemented by strategic initiatives such as collaboration with EPC Power and the acquisition of Enercon Engineering. Together, these investments continue to strengthen Generac's domestic manufacturing footprint and position the company to meet growing demand across key markets.

The Belvidere facility is strategically located, providing direct access to major interstate systems and enabling efficient transport of large-scale equipment. The new facility will add more than 100 new jobs when it opens in the first quarter of 2027.

About Generac
Generac is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products and services serving the residential, commercial, data center, telecom, rental, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company's broad portfolio of energy technology offerings for homes and businesses enables its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and innovative energy solutions.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.