Zacatecas Silver Corp.: Zacatecas Silver Completes 2,027 Metre Diamond Drilling Program at El Cristo, Intersecting Multiphase Silver-Base Metal Veins Across 19 Holes - Assays Pending

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV: ZAC | OTCQB: ZCTSF | FRA: 7TV) ("Zacatecas Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 diamond drilling program at the El Cristo target, located within the Company's Zacatecas Silver Project in the prolific Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico.

Major Drilling completed 19 angled diamond drill holes totalling 2,027 m over 32 days (Table 1). Core quality was excellent, with recovery across mineralized zones exceeding 98%.

The program was designed to test shallow depth and strike extensions of the El Cristo intermediate sulphidation epithermal vein system (Figure 1), proximal to holes drilled by the Company in 2022 (see news release dated July 7, 2022), which intercepted intervals including:

9.53 m @ 175 g/t AgEq (167 g/t Ag, 0.12% Zn and 0.03% Pb) in Hole CRI-2022-001;

(167 g/t Ag, 0.12% Zn and 0.03% Pb) in Hole CRI-2022-001; 0.65 m @ 829 g/t AgEq (565 g/t Ag, 1.2 g/t Au, 2.7% Zn and 1.35% Pb) in Hole CRI-2022-005; and

(565 g/t Ag, 1.2 g/t Au, 2.7% Zn and 1.35% Pb) in Hole CRI-2022-005; and Additional intercepts with elevated silver-equivalent grades from multiple scout holes





The majority of holes intercepted near-surface (<100 m depth) mineralized structures with downhole widths of up to 3 to 4 m. Mineralization comprised classic multiphase quartz-carbonate base metal veins with abundant clotted sphalerite, galena, and pyrite. Assay results from previous drilling campaigns have demonstrated a strong correlation between gold and silver grades and the presence of sphalerite and galena - a relationship that makes the visible mineralization logged in this campaign particularly encouraging.

All core has been photographed, cut, and sampled, and is currently being processed by ALS. Assay results will be released as they are received and compiled.

Eric Vanderleeuw, CEO and Director, commented: "Completing 19 holes for over 2,000 metres in 32 days, with core recovery above 98%, reflects strong execution by our team and our drill contractor at El Cristo. While assays remain pending, the core tells an encouraging story: we intersected multiphase veining with abundant sphalerite and galena across multiple holes, the same mineralization style that has consistently correlated with strong silver and gold grades in our prior drilling here. We look forward to receiving assays from ALS and reporting results as they come in. With El Cristo drilling complete, surface work and drill permitting advancing at Oso Negro, and a steady stream of results expected across the portfolio, this is shaping up to be a very active year."





Photograph 1: Massive pyrite and abundant clotted sphalerite and galena and multiphase quartz-carbonate veining. Hole CRI-2026-29: 89.60 to 91.08.





Photograph 2: Multiphase quartz-carbonate vein with abundant banded and clotted pyrite-sphalerite-galena. Hole CRI-2026-30: 101.85 to 104.00.





Photograph 3: Breccia and quartz veinlets infilled with pyrite-sphalerite-galena. Hole CRI-2026-35: 44.30 to 45.90 m.





Figure 1: Geological map showing distribution of EL Cristo veins and the location of 2022 and 2026 drill holes.

Project Hol ID Start date Days Finish date Metres Drilled EL CRISTO CRI-2026-030 31-Mar 2 02-Apr 119 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-031 3-Apr 2 05-Apr 135.4 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-032 7-Apr 1 08-Apr 127.85 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-033 9-Apr 2 11-Apr 134 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-034 12-Apr 1 13-Apr 86 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-035 14-Apr 2 16-Apr 101.3 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-036 16-Apr 1 16-Apr 59.5 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-037 17-Apr 1 18-Apr 85.7 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-038 18-Apr 1 19-Apr 104 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-039 20-Apr 1 21-Apr 107.3 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-040 23-Apr 1 24-Apr 80 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-041 25-Apr 2 27-Apr 116.1 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-042 28-Apr 2 30-Apr 122 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-043 30-Apr 1 01-May 83 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-044 2-May 2 04-May 101.3 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-045 4-May 1 05-May 70.1 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-046 5-May 3 08-May 171.9 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-047 8-May 3 11-May 128 EL CRISTO CRI-2026-048 12-May 3 15-May 95 TOTAL 32 2027 m

Table 1: List of angled diamond drill holes drilled during this campaign at EL Cristo. A total of 19 holes for 2027 m was drilled over 32 days.

About Zacatecas Silver Corp.

Zacatecas Silver is a multi-asset precious metals exploration company with a portfolio of six projects across Mexico, spanning Zacatecas, Sonora, Morelos, and Oaxaca.

The Zacatecas Silver Project is located in Zacatecas State, within the highly prospective Fresnillo silver belt, which has produced over 6.2 billion ounces of silver. The Company holds 7,826 hectares of ground prospective for low-sulphidation and intermediate-sulphidation silver-base metal mineralization. A Mineral Resource Estimate at the Panuco deposit comprises 3.41 million tonnes at 187 g/t AgEq for 20.5 million ounces AgEq (see news release dated May 31, 2023). The property is 25 km southeast of MAG Silver's Juanicipio Mine and Fresnillo PLC's Fresnillo Mine, and shares boundaries with Defiance Silver and Endeavour Silver.

The Esperanza Gold Project is located in Morelos State and hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate of 30.5 million tonnes at 0.97 g/t AuEq for 956 thousand ounces AuEq (Measured and Indicated) and 8.7 million tonnes at 0.98 g/t AuEq for 277 thousand ounces AuEq (Inferred) (see news release dated November 16, 2022).

The Company also holds four exploration properties in Sonora and Oaxaca. Oso Negro (Sonora) is an undrilled, high-grade low sulphidation epithermal system with multiple veins across a 2 km strike length. Cumaro (Sonora) is situated along trend from Coeur Mining's El Picacho development and hosts extensions of proven low sulphidation vein systems with high-grade channel sampling results. La Lola (Sonora) is a large, underexplored 1,183-hectare property anchored by the La Barra vein, a 5 km structure reaching up to 40 m in width. Ejutla (Oaxaca) comprises 10,603 hectares in the Taviche-Miahuatlán region near the former Fortuna Silver San José Mine, hosting multiple vein systems and alteration zones anomalous in gold, silver, and Carlin-style pathfinder elements.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris Wilson, B.Sc. (Hons), PhD, FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, FGS, Chief Geologist of Zacatecas Silver. Dr. Wilson is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and is not independent due being Chief Geologist and a director.

On behalf of the Company

Eric Vanderleeuw

Chief Executive Officer and Director

(519) 729 2440

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zacatecas Silver cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zacatecas Silver's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on is Zacatecas Properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacatecas Silver does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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