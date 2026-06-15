IREN Completes Acquisition of Nostrum Group Expanding AI Cloud Platform to Europe

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) ("IREN") today announced it has completed the acquisition of Ingenostrum, S.L. (Nostrum Group), a developer of grid-connected AI data centers based in Spain.

The acquisition marks IREN's entry into the European market, adding approximately 490MW of secured, grid-connected power in Spain and an additional development pipeline. Nostrum also brings a team of more than 50 people across development, engineering, construction and operations.

The acquisition establishes a strong foundation for IREN to serve rapidly growing AI Cloud demand across Europe, one of the largest and fastest growing markets.

Nostrum's operations will continue under the IREN brand.

Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of IREN, said:

"Europe is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI infrastructure, and Spain is among its most compelling entry points, with abundant renewables and strong fiber connectivity. Nostrum gives us secured power today along with a development pipeline and a great local team we're excited to work with."

Gabriel Nebreda, CEO of Nostrum Group, said:

"We have spent years assembling one of Spain's most advanced AI infrastructure pipelines. Joining IREN means we can now develop it at the speed and scale Europe's rapidly growing demand for AI infrastructure requires."



About IREN

IREN is a vertically integrated AI Cloud provider, delivering large-scale data centers and GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and power in renewable-rich regions across North America, Europe and APAC.

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