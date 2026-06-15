Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: 0B3) ("Great Pacific Gold", "GPAC", or the "Company") is providing an exploration update and drilling plan for the second half of 2026 at its flagship Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, Papua New Guinea ("PNG").

The Company has two diamond drill rigs active at Wild Dog, one at Kavasuki and one at Kasie Ridge. This release provides an update on recent drilling completed as well as outlining plans for exploration at the Project for the balance of 2026.

Highlights - Drilling at Kavasuki (Figure 3) and Kasie Ridge

Kavasuki holes KVH-01 through KVH-07 were drilled along an east-west cross-section of the north-south trending epithermal vein. Assays for holes KVH-06 and 07 are pending.

KVH-08 and KVH-09 are step out holes 250-300m north of the section drilled with KVH-01 to 07, and testing the down-dip vein continuity and horizontal vein continuity near a high-grade historic trench (28m @ 4.48 g/t Au). Assays for KVH-08 are pending with KVH-09 currently being drilled.

Approximately 1,200 meters of the planned 1,950 meters at Kavasuki have been completed.

Kasie Ridge maiden hole complete: intersected a large sulphide-bearing hydrothermal system beneath the lithocap with increasing alteration and sulphide intensity to the end of hole at 593.5 m.

Highlights - H2 2026 Planned Exploration Program (Figure 1 and 2)

Updated 2026 drill plan targeting 13,000 meters of total drilling with two diamond drill rigs.

Following Kasie Ridge hole 2 (North Zone), second half of 2026 focused on the 4.5km strike length Main Zone: ~8,000 meters drilling on Kavasuki, Magiabe, Mengmut, Morgan and EK targets.

Field exploration team moving to South Zone, developing eight further prospects for drilling in 2027, including Steel Creek with recent rock chip4 samples yielding 150 g/t Ag and 0.13% Cu and a follow up trench yielding 5 meters at 24.0 g/t Au.

"The first Kasie Ridge drill hole has confirmed the presence of a large sulphide-bearing hydrothermal system beneath the lithocap, with alteration and sulphide intensity increasing with depth and remaining open at the end of hole," stated Callum Spink, Vice President Exploration. "In parallel, drilling at Kavasuki continues to test the continuity and expansion potential of mineralization along the Main Zone. With two rigs operating and multiple high-priority targets advancing through the pipeline, the second half of 2026 has tremendous potential to unlock value of the 15 km Wild Dog structural corridor."

Figure 1: Simplified plan view of the Wild Dog structural corridor highlighting key Main Zone epithermal target areas, current drilling locations and priority exploration targets.

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Figure 2: Epithermal exploration target pipeline along the 15km Wild Dog Structural Corridor.

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Kavasuki - Main Zone - Drilling Update

Kavasuki is a high-grade epithermal structure located approximately 1 km north of Sinivit along the same mineralized trend. Historic drilling has defined over 900 meters of strike length. The objective of the current drilling program is to test down-dip extensions of known mineralization and confirm the continuity and extension of known high-grade shoots.

Current drilling is also expected to provide additional geological information to allow modelling of geological constraints on mineralization.

Figure 3: Kavasuki oblique section looking North-East.

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Kasie Ridge - North Zone - Drilling Update

Kasie Ridge represents the largest and most advanced hydrothermal alteration system identified to date at the Wild Dog Project and remains one of the highest-priority exploration targets within the district. The prospect forms part of the broader Nengmutka hydrothermal system and lies northeast of the central Wild Dog corridor. It is interpreted as a structurally controlled lithocap developed above, or adjacent to, an interpreted high-sulphidation epithermal or porphyry system at depth. The scale, intensity and mineralogical maturity of the alteration footprint are consistent with the upper levels of robust magmatic-hydrothermal systems recognized in major high-sulphidation and porphyry districts globally.

The first drilling ever undertaken at Kasie Ridge was initiated in Q1 2026.

Drill hole KAS-01 was completed to 593.5 metres and intersected a large, vertically extensive sulphide-bearing hydrothermal system beneath the lithocap. Alteration intensity, sulphide abundance and structural complexity all increased with depth, with the hole ending in strongly altered sulphide-bearing ground. (Figures 4 and 5).

KAS-01 Highlights:

Sulphide abundance increases progressively with depth: crackle breccia, vuggy silica, anhydrite veining and sulphide flooding from 336 m; semi-massive pyrite from ~460 m all the way to the end of hole.

Gusano-style (worm-like) textures and clay clasts with chalcopyrite noted in core - interpreted as the lower lithocap transition.

Bottomed at 593.5 m still within the sulphide-bearing system and, based on geological observations, the base of the sulphide zone was not reached and remains open at depth.

Assays are pending from KAS-01 and samples have also been submitted for additional mineralogical studies, including XRD analysis, to further characterize alteration mineral assemblages and assist with vectoring toward potential fluid pathways and the core of the hydrothermal system.

Figure 4: Kasie Ridge maiden drill hole KAS-01 on resistivity long section looking east-northeast.

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Figure 5: KAS-01 at 376.3 meters downhole as an example of intense alteration (Quartz-Sericite-Pyrite). Intense zones of alteration appear to be structurally controlled with strong alteration to the end of hole at 593.5 m.

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Figure 6: KAS-01 at 462.2 meters downhole as an example of semi-massive sulphide (Pyrite) zone. The sulphide-rich ground persisted to end of hole at 593.5 m.

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South Zone - Field Exploration Update

The South Zone of the Wild Dog structural corridor represents the next growth front for the Project (Figure 7). High-grade gold has been sampled across 5 kilometers of largely unexplored epithermal vein structures.

The South Zone represents a district-scale extension of the Sinivit-Kavasuki Main Zone corridor with the same structures hosting mineralization. Gold has been sampled at surface across the full five kilometre trend with rock chips returning 1.65 to 74.6 g/t Au, including:

Steel Creek rock chip 150g/t Ag and 0.13% Cu with follow up trench yielding 5m @ 24 g/t Au;

with follow up trench yielding 5m @ 24 g/t Au; Lost Dog rock chip 74.6 g/t Au , and

, and Quartz Ridge 3.46 g/t Au.

Figure 7: South Zone of the Wild Dog structural corridor - Steel Creek, Mt Regress and surrounding prospects (surface gold rock chips highlighted).

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The field exploration team will be focusing on prioritizing and maturing multiple South Zone prospects for potential drilling in 2027.

Table 1: Kavasuki Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max Depth (m) Status KVH-01 395247.0 9490673.0 842 -55 304 159 Complete KVH-02 395248.0 9490672.0 842 -71 304 165 Complete KVH-03 395178.0 9490701.0 803 -53 100 113.7 Complete KVH-04 395179.4 9490700.5 803 -72 100 91.90 Complete KVH-05 395155.0 9490728.0 785 -62 110 158.0 Complete KVH-06 395144.9 9490733.8 784 -58 310 112.7 Complete KVH-07 395108.4 9490764.9 758 -55 93 201.9 Complete KVH-08 395217.0 9490872.0 764 -58 109 190.2 Complete KVH-09 395203.5 9490920.7 748 -60 130 TBD In Progress

Table 2: Kavasuki Drill Hole Key Assay Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval1

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) Gold Eq.2

(g/t) KVH-01 38.60 97.50 58.9 2.43 2.75 0.02 2.50 Including 49.00 53.60 4.60 8.24 10.19 0.13 8.56 KVH-01 100.60 118.70 18.1 2.08 1.60 0.03 2.14 KVH-03 12.30 50.70 38.40 2.17 2.50 0.02 2.23 Including 14.27 16.50 2.23 10.26 1.33 0.02 10.31 Including 48.50 50.70 2.20 15.78 12.59 0.20 16.24 KVH-04 8.70 68.60 59.90 1.33 1.24 0.05 1.43 Including 35.00 49.00 14.00 2.61 2.18 0.04 2.69 Including 61.10 68.60 7.50 2.27 1.99 0.31 2.78 KVH-05 15.20 44.70 29.50 0.38 3.43 0.02 0.45

Table 3: Kasie Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max Depth (m) Status KAS-01 396599.60 9493496.50 595.00 -69 100 595.8 Complete KAS-02 396582.80 9493182.80 674.00 -68 114 TBD In Progress

Notes:

Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine. Historical results have not been independently verified by the Company and should not be relied upon as an indication of current or future mineral resources, mineral reserves or mineralization at the Wild Dog Project. Rock chip samples are selective in nature and may not represent mineralization present near the samples.

On behalf of Great Pacific Gold:

Greg McCunn

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, Vice President Exploration of Great Pacific Gold Corp., who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink has reviewed and verified the geological interpretation, exploration data, sampling procedures, analytical results and geophysical interpretation referenced in this news release and takes responsibility for the technical content contained herein. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The Company follows industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures for the collection, handling and analysis of exploration samples. Rock-chip and surface bench samples referenced in this release were collected by Great Pacific Gold geological staff and submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified independent analytical laboratory with internationally recognised quality standards.

Samples were dried, crushed and pulverised prior to analysis. Gold analyses were completed by fire assay, while silver and copper analyses were completed using multi-element methods following four-acid digestion (MS48) and ICP-OES/MS analysis.

Certified reference materials (standards), blanks and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream at industry-standard frequencies, including routine insertion of blanks following mineralized intervals. All assay batches received to date have passed QA/QC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits.

Sampling procedures and chain-of-custody protocols were managed by Company geologists and field staff in accordance with industry best practices. Rock-chip and surface bench samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of the underlying mineralized system.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG") by focusing on its flagship Wild Dog Project.

Wild Dog is located on the island of New Britain in the East New Britain Province of PNG. The Project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 metres deep based on historical exploration work, recent field exploration work, drilling by the Company and MobileMT geophysics and LiDAR surveys of the property completed in 2025. The epithermal targets have yielded numerous high-grade gold-copper drill results. The Company has a drilling crew with two diamond drill rigs on the property focused on building resources, as well as a field exploration crew working on advancing a pipeline of targets. Wild Dog also has district-scale porphyry potential with the high-priority Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal corridor.

In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of other projects in PNG including strategic land positions in the Kesar and Arau Projects, both located in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"). The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in western PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining Inc. and at the Wafi-Golpu deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301456

Source: Great Pacific Gold Corp.