Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) ("Bravada" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on engineering activities currently underway at its wholly owned Wind Mountain Gold Project in Nevada ("Wind Mountain" or the "Project").

Over the past several months, the Company has advanced key engineering activities designed to move Wind Mountain toward a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"). To support this work, the Company has engaged the following technical and advisory groups:

RESPEC Company LLC to lead overall project engineering, mine planning, and mine design

Woods Process Services to lead metallurgy, heap leach evaluation, and process design

Confluence Water Resources LLC to lead hydrology

OAR, LLC to advise on permitting and government relations

As an intermediate step toward advancing Wind Mountain to a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS"), the Company plans to issue an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The updated PEA is expected to be released in Q3 2026.

The updated PEA will incorporate the October 2025 updated resource, mineralized material from waste dumps generated during AMEX mining operations from 1989 to 1999, updated metallurgical modelling, revised capital and operating cost estimates, and current commodity price estimates.

The updated PEA is intended to support the Company's advancement of the Project through the regulatory process and to take advantage of the positive current Federal and State regulatory environment in Nevada. It will also help define the geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological, and other work required to complete a PFS.

"The Company has made significant engineering progress since the release of the updated resource, and we look forward to releasing an updated PEA in the next few months," said Paul West-Sells, President & CEO. "The updated resource, together with current long-term commodity prices, should clearly demonstrate Wind Mountain's potential as one of Nevada's premier brownfield gold projects."

Qualified Person

Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr. (AIPG CPG-11513), Vice President of Exploration and a Director of Bravada Gold Corporation, is the qualified person responsible for reviewing and preparing the technical data presented in this release and has approved its disclosure.

About Bravada Gold

Bravada Gold Corporation is advancing the past-producing Wind Mountain gold-silver project in Nevada. The project is the Company's primary development focus and is being evaluated for a potential return to production.

A 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment for Wind Mountain indicated compelling project economics, supporting the Company's continued work to advance the project through the next stages of development.

In addition to Wind Mountain, Bravada maintains significant exploration upside across its Nevada-based property portfolio, including the potential for new discoveries.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Paul West-Sells

President, CEO, & Director

Bravada Gold Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements in this news release include conducting a PFS and PEA for the Wind Mountain project. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Bravada Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301431

Source: Bravada Gold Corporation