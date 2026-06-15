The government of Liberia has switched on the country's first grid-connected utility-scale solar plant. The 20 MW Mount Coffee Solar Park, located within the Montserrado district of northwestern Liberia, was built at the site of the 88 MW Mount Coffee Hydropower Station. Construction work began in October 2024. During an inauguration ceremony held earlier this month, President Joseph Boakai said the project marks a significant step toward increasing access to reliable and affordable electricity across the country. President Boakai added that inadequate and expensive electricity has long hindered ...

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