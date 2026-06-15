Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies Announces Filing of Amended and Restated LIFE Offering Document Following Closing of Public Offering

LONDON, Ontario, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (TSX: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced that, further to its previous announcement dated June 10, 2026 of a non-brokered private placement of up to 471,698 common shares (the "Offered Shares") at a price of $15.20 (C$21.20) per Offered Share for gross proceeds of up to US$7,169,810 (C$9,999,734)(the "LIFE Offering"), the Company has filed an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended and Restated LIFE Offering Document") following the completion of its underwritten public offering as announced on June 11, 2026 (the "Public Offering") in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The LIFE Offering is expected to close on or about June 19, 2026 or such other date as the Company may determine, subject to applicable securities and the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). All other terms of the LIFE Offering remain unchanged from those previously disclosed in the Company's previous announcement dated June 10, 2026.

The Amended and Restated LIFE Offering Document is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.adurocleantech.com. Prospective investors should read the Amended and Restated LIFE Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company anticipates that directors and/or officers of the Company may participate in the LIFE Offering, however, there is no such commitment or agreement in place with any director or officer of the Company at this time. Any participation in the LIFE Offering by insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). However, the Company expects to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on the fact neither the fair market value of the LIFE Shares subscribed for by the insiders (if any), nor the consideration for the LIFE Shares paid by such insiders, would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization as at the date of this press release.

The Company is relying on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual in connection with the LIFE Offering, which provides that the TSX will not apply certain standards to certain transactions involving eligible interlisted issuers on a recognized exchange. The TSX has conditionally approved the LIFE Offering. Final approval of the LIFE Offering by the TSX remains subject to the completion of customary conditions by the Company.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

All amounts in this press release are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. All foreign exchange calculations set forth in this press release is based on the exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on June 9, 2026, of US$1 = C$1.3947.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century. Visit https://www.adurocleantech.com

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the LIFE Offering, including without limitation the completion thereof, the expected closing date, the total amount to be raised, the intended use of proceeds, the receipt of final TSX approval, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding continued market conditions, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals on terms acceptable to the Company, and the Company's business plans and operations. When used in this news release, words such as "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the Company's business and market conditions. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's base shelf prospectus, prospectus supplement, and other continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/868390da-00c7-4901-b145-9a08809f0e97