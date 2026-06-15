Xeriant, Inc.: Xeriant's NexBoard Successfully Passes Rigorous NFPA 286 Certification Test in Major Step Toward Commercialization

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or the "Company"), a company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced that its NexBoard fire-resistant eco-friendly construction panel has passed the NFPA 286 corner room fire test, representing one of the most significant fire safety and commercialization milestones achieved by the product to date.

Widely regarded as one of the construction industry's most rigorous fire performance tests, the NFPA 286 is an internationally recognized standard for evaluating the contribution of wall and ceiling interior finishes to room fire growth. The test is designed to simulate how materials will perform under realistic room-fire conditions and measure flame propagation, heat release, smoke development, and the potential for flashover, providing critical data used by building code officials, architects, engineers, developers, insurers, and regulators when assessing materials for interior wall and ceiling applications.

The successful completion of NFPA 286 certification testing builds upon NexBoard's previously announced ASTM E84 certification test, where the product earned a Class A fire rating, the highest classification available under the standard, demonstrating no combustion and no smoke generation during testing.

Brig. Gen., Blaine Holt (ret.), President of Xeriant's Factor X Research Group commented, "Our objective was never simply to reach a minimum standard, but to create a truly paradigm-shifting building material that could redefine expectations for safety and durability. The advanced NexBoard formulation we've developed validates that vision and represents an important accomplishment for both the Company and our shareholders."

NFPA 286 certification is a critical component of NexBoard's regulatory compliance roadmap and represents a major advancement toward finalizing contracts for building industry customers awaiting third party validation. The Company believes the technology behind NexBoard is also expected to generate opportunities in other industries requiring increasingly stringent fire safety.

"The NFPA 286 is one of the most respected fire performance standards in the industry because it evaluates how materials behave under real-world fire conditions. Successfully passing this test further demonstrates NexBoard's ability to provide builders, developers, and property owners with a safer, eco-friendly and more resilient alternative to traditional construction materials," stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

During the NFPA 286 testing process, the Company also utilized NexPatch, NexBoard's companion joint compound, which performed exactly as designed. The patching material demonstrated exceptional bonding and fire resistance, with no signs of cracking or peeling.

NexBoard, the flagship of Xeriant's DUREVER line of next-generation building materials, is engineered as a replacement for drywall, MgO board and other construction panels. In addition to its exceptional fire-resistant properties, the product was developed to resist water intrusion, mold growth, insect damage, and environmental degradation, making it well suited for modern construction applications including modular housing, multifamily developments, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and disaster-resilient structures.

The Company believes increasing concerns surrounding wildfire exposure, insurance costs, building resilience, and evolving construction standards continue to create significant demand for advanced building materials capable of delivering superior performance without compromising cost-effectiveness or ease of installation.

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About The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

The NFPA is a U.S.-based international nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property damage, and economic loss due to fire, electrical, and related hazards. As of 2025, the NFPA has approximately 50,000 members and 10,000 volunteers working with the organization through its 250 technical committees. The association publishes more than 300 consensus codes and standards intended to minimize the possibility and effects of fire and other risks.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER brand, and includes NexBoard, an eco-friendly, patented composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.