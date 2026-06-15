Rocket One Inc.: Rocket One Reports Approximately $8.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Outlines Strategy Across AI Infrastructure, Spintronic Computing for Space and Defense Markets

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket One, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKTO) ("Rocket One" or the "Company"), a company focused on advanced computing technologies and next-generation infrastructure for the space economy, today provided an update to its shareholders.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

The past several months have marked a transformative period for our Company. Following our transition from Hoth Therapeutics to Rocket One Inc. (Nasdaq: RKTO), we have begun executing a strategy focused on advanced computing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, space systems, and defense-related technologies.

We believe the coming decade will be defined by the convergence of artificial intelligence, space infrastructure, and national security modernization. Each of these markets requires increasingly powerful, efficient, and resilient computing architectures. Rocket One was created to pursue opportunities at this intersection.

Today, Rocket One is building a foundation that includes exclusive licenses to technology, a growing network of technical and strategic advisors, and a long-term vision focused on next-generation computing technologies and their potential applications across commercial, space, and defense markets.

Financial Position

As of June 12, 2026, Rocket One had approximately $8.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The Company's cash position reflects proceeds received through its previously disclosed at-the-market ("ATM") equity program. Additional information regarding shares issued and proceeds received under the ATM program is available in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Building Rocket One

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming one of the largest infrastructure markets in the world. At the same time, the growth of satellite networks, edge computing, and national security technologies is creating demand for computing architectures that deliver greater performance while consuming less power.

Rocket One believes that the same characteristics that make advanced computing technologies attractive for AI infrastructure-including lower power consumption, reduced memory movement, improved efficiency, and enhanced performance-may also prove valuable in future space and defense environments where power, thermal management, reliability, and operational efficiency are critical design constraints.

Our objective is to position Rocket One at the convergence of these trends through a combination of acquiring rights to certain intellectual property, entering into strategic partnerships, developing technical expertise, and employing disciplined capital allocation and targeted growth initiatives.

Exclusive Spintronic and Nanomagnetic Computing Technology

On May 15, 2026, Rocket One entered into two exclusive license agreements relating to spintronic and nanomagnetic computing technologies designed for artificial intelligence and data-center applications.

The licensed intellectual property includes novel all-spin matrix multiplication and nanomagnetic computing architectures intended to address some of the most significant challenges facing modern artificial intelligence, including power consumption, memory bottlenecks, and computational efficiency.

Unlike conventional silicon-based approaches, spintronic computing utilizes the magnetic properties of electrons to process and store information. The underlying technologies are designed to leverage nanomagnetic structures that may enable highly energy-efficient computing, reduced data movement, and new approaches to AI hardware acceleration.

Rocket One believes these technologies represent a compelling opportunity within the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market that could provide a foundation for future advanced-computing applications. Published research associated with the licensed technology has demonstrated the potential for substantial improvements in computational efficiency and power consumption relative to conventional architectures.

Management believes that the characteristics associated with spintronic and nanomagnetic computing-including potential improvements in power efficiency, data movement, and computational performance-may be relevant to future space and defense computing environments, where power, thermal management, reliability, and operational efficiency are critical considerations.

The Company is evaluating development pathways, strategic partnerships, and commercialization opportunities designed to advance these technologies toward practical applications in artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced computing, space systems, and defense-related technologies.

Expanding Our Advisory Network

Rocket One continues to strengthen its leadership and advisory capabilities through the addition of distinguished experts across advanced computing, aerospace, military, and spaceflight disciplines.

Dr. Supriyo Bandyopadhyay serves as Lead Technical Advisor for AI Nanomagnetic Technology and is a recognized professor and researcher who has worked in the areas of spintronic and nanomagnetic computing research.

Major General Malcolm B. Frost (Ret.) recently joined Rocket One's Space and Defense Advisory Board. General Frost brings more than three decades of military leadership experience and strategic expertise across defense operations, national security, and emerging technologies.

Colonel Robert "Shane" Kimbrough (Ret.) joined Rocket One's Space and Defense Advisory Board. Colonel Kimbrough is a former NASA astronaut and former Commander of the International Space Station who brings firsthand experience in human spaceflight, orbital operations, and the future of the space economy.

Together, these advisors strengthen Rocket One's ability to evaluate opportunities across advanced computing, artificial intelligence, space infrastructure, and defense technologies.

Legacy Biotechnology Portfolio

While Rocket One has embarked on a new strategic direction, the Company continues to maintain ownership of the biotechnology assets developed under Hoth Therapeutics.

This includes HT-001, the Company's clinical-stage program focused on the treatment of EGFR inhibitor-associated skin toxicities. The pharmacokinetic (PK) portion of the HT-001 Phase 2 clinical program has been completed, and the Company is currently awaiting finalized PK results. Additional portions of the Phase 2 program remain ongoing.

As management's primary focus shifts toward the execution of Rocket One's technology strategy, the Company is evaluating a range of strategic alternatives for its biotechnology assets, including HT-001 and its other candidates and intellectual property. These alternatives may include partnerships, licensing transactions, joint ventures, asset sales, or other strategic opportunities designed to maximize shareholder value.

No decision has been made regarding any specific transaction, and there can be no assurance that any partnership, licensing arrangement, or sale will occur. However, management believes the biotechnology portfolio represents a potentially valuable collection of clinical-stage assets and intellectual property that may be attractive to strategic partners while allowing Rocket One to focus on its long-term technology strategy.

Looking Ahead

Rocket One believes that meaningful value creation may come from a combination of internal technology development, strategic partnerships, licensing opportunities, and disciplined capital deployment.

In addition to advancing its licensed technology portfolio, Rocket One intends to evaluate strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and licensing opportunities that complement the Company's focus on advanced computing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, space systems, and defense technologies.

Management believes the current market environment presents opportunities to identify technologies, intellectual property, engineering capabilities, and operating businesses that may accelerate Rocket One's long-term growth objectives. The Company intends to remain disciplined in evaluating potential opportunities and will focus on transactions that strengthen its strategic positioning and enhance long-term shareholder value.

Our objective is to unlock value from both sides of the business-advancing Rocket One's AI and advanced-computing strategy while exploring strategic alternatives that may maximize the value of our biotechnology portfolio.

We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we pursue this vision and work to build long-term value.

Sincerely,

Robb Knie

Chief Executive Officer

Rocket One Inc.

Nasdaq: RKTO

About Rocket One Inc.

Rocket One Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing infrastructure for the orbital economy, including next-generation nanomagnetic AI chip technology designed for radiation-tolerant, energy-constrained environments such as low-Earth orbit, deep-space platforms, and defense systems. The Company holds exclusive rights to certain technologies, including a nanomagnetic matrix multiplier architecture intended as a hardware accelerator for machine learning and AI workloads, and related magnetic memory technology with potential applications in radiation-tolerant computing for defense and space systems. The Company is also positioned to pursue opportunities in nano-launch systems and nanosatellite deployment. The Company's biotechnology pipeline, including, but not limited to, HT-001, HT-KIT, HT-ALZ, and its GDNF-based metabolic program, will continue to be advanced under a wholly owned subsidiary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic repositioning, the development potential of the licensed technologies, the suitability of those technologies for orbital, defense, and other applications, anticipated future operations and market opportunities. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the early-stage nature of the licensed technologies, which have not been fabricated as integrated devices, validated in space environments, or qualified for any commercial or government program, and the absence of any commercial product; the substantial additional capital the Company will require to fabricate, test, and qualify the licensed technologies, including for radiation tolerance and space deployment; the long development timelines associated with novel semiconductor and materials platforms; competition from larger, better-funded and well recognized companies in the semiconductor, AI hardware, space, and defense computing sectors; the Company's ability to recruit qualified leadership and technical personnel in nanomagnetic devices, semiconductor engineering, and aerospace systems; the Company's ability to comply with diligence milestones under the Virginia Commonwealth University license agreements, the failure of which could result in loss of license rights; intellectual property risks; export control and government contracting risks associated with defense and space applications; and the risks inherent in a strategic pivot. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings made with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. The Company may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as the Company's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

LR Advisors LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (678) 570-6791

www.rocketone.space

SOURCE Rocket One Inc.