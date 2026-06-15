Institutional-grade thematic equity indexes designed for continuous markets, enabling perpetual-style futures on Coinbase

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector"), a global index provider specializing in thematic and digital asset benchmarks, today announced the launch of four new thematic equity indexes engineered for continuous, 24/5 markets: the MarketVector US Listed AI 10 Index (MVUAI10), the MarketVector US Listed China 10 Index (MVUCH10), the MarketVector US Listed Defense 10 Index (MVUDF10), and the MarketVector US Listed Innovators 100 Index (MVIN100). The indexes, which leverage Pyth Network's real-time, proprietary market data infrastructure for near-continuous price calculation, will underlie a suite of perpetual-style equity index futures launched by Coinbase, representing a new application of institutional index methodology in continuous markets.

As perpetual exchanges, tokenized assets, and global derivatives markets increasingly trade around the clock, demand for continuous equity pricing has outpaced what traditional market-hours benchmarks can support. The new indexes address this gap directly bringing institutional index methodology, benchmark governance, and thematic equity expertise into a new generation of derivatives infrastructure. For investors, they create a new way to access equity-linked exposures through perpetual-style futures, expanding the use case for perpetual-style products beyond crypto-native assets.

Each index is built to institutional benchmark standards, including corporate-action treatment, pricing discipline, market-disruption rules, and fallback procedures requirements that are especially critical for indexes operating in continuous markets.

"These four indexes mark a meaningful expansion of what MarketVector indexes can do," said Josh Kaplan, Head of Research Investment Strategy at MarketVector Indexes. "Extending our thematic equity expertise into 24/5 infrastructure is not simply a technical upgrade it is a rethinking of what 'round-the-clock' price discovery looks like. The partnership with Pyth gives us the data foundation to support reliable near-continuous pricing, and Coinbase's perpetual futures platform is the ideal first proof of concept for what we believe will be a much broader market."

"MarketVector has continually advanced institutional index methodology across some of the most complex and emerging asset classes in the world," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector Indexes. "Deploying that expertise to 24/5 continuous markets is a natural next step, and Pyth and Coinbase are the optimal partners to make it possible -- at the standard our clients expect."

Powering this capability is Pyth Network, whose proprietary market data infrastructure aggregates real-time price data from leading trading firms, exchanges, and market makers. While U.S. equity markets remain closed on weekends, the framework is built to extend from 24/5 to 24/7 calculation as reliable weekend pricing sources become available, positioning these indexes at the frontier of market structure evolution.

"Traditional market data solutions were built for a world where trading stopped at the closing bell," said Mike Cahill, Core Contributor to Pyth Network. "MarketVector and Pyth are leading the finance industry towards an inflection point where continuous trading becomes the norm. We are introducing a new generation of markets designed to reflect how modern capital moves today."

"We're pleased to collaborate with MarketVector to launch these four thematic indexes," said Boris Ilyevsky, Head of US Futures Exchange, Coinbase. "Paired with our perpetual-style structure, our new equity index futures are the first of their kind. Traders can now access conviction themes with the capital efficiency and mechanics they've long demanded all on a regulated US exchange."

The four new indexes are available for licensing for derivatives settlement, reference rate applications, and ETP benchmarking. Full index methodologies are published at marketvector.com.

Key Index Features

MarketVector US Listed AI 10 Index (MVUAI10)

Number of Components: 10

Base Date: 30 Dec 2020

Base Value: 1000

MarketVector US Listed China 10 Index (MVUCH10)

Number of Components: 10

Base Date: 30 Dec 2020

Base Value: 1000

MarketVector US Listed Defense 10 Index (MVUDF10)

Number of Components: 10

Base Date: 20 Dec 2020

Base Value: 1000

MarketVector US Listed Innovators 100 Index (MVIN100)

Number of Components: 100

Base Date: 30 Dec 2020

Base Value: 1000

About MarketVector Indexes

MarketVector Indexes ("MarketVector") develops and administers indexes used as benchmarks for financial products globally. The company is incorporated in Germany and maintains indexes under the MarketVector, MVIS, and BlueStar names. MarketVector operates in line with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) "Principles for Financial Benchmarks" and recognized industry best practices. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 160 billion in assets under management.

About Pyth Network

Pyth Network is the modern solution to financial data. By aggregating price feeds directly from over 125 institutions, including global exchanges, trading firms, and market makers, Pyth has introduced a new technological model for how market data is produced and distributed. With a single, scalable integration across equities, crypto, FX, commodities, futures, and more, Pyth redefines market data infrastructure at a global scale.

About Coinbase

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom in the world. The most trusted crypto platform, Coinbase stores more digital assets than any other company and is building the everything exchange one place to access crypto, equities, derivatives, prediction markets, and more. Coinbase serves consumers through its suite of financial apps, institutions through Coinbase Prime, and developers through the Coinbase Developer Platform. Every experience runs on Coinbase's full-stack platform powering the future of finance: secure custody, deep exchange liquidity, stablecoin infrastructure, and global settlement rails all built on a decade-plus foundation of security and compliance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615463177/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anatole Ashraf

media-enquiries@marketvector.com

1 (212) 365-5350

Alex Stokes, Gregory on behalf of MarketVector

+1 (201) 519-1986

astokes@gregoryagency.com