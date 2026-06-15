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WKN: A2QEVG | ISIN: CA8031604074 | Ticker-Symbol: 48S1
Frankfurt
15.06.26 | 08:02
0,022 Euro
+2,38 % +0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0210,02814:49
ACCESS Newswire
15.06.2026 14:38 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sarama Resources Ltd.: Change Of Registered Address

PERTH, AU AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) advises that, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, with effect from today, the Company's registered office will change to:

Suite 3100, Park Place,
666 Burrard Street,
Vancouver, BC,
Canada V6C 2X8

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Sarama Resources Ltd.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Dinning
Sarama Resources Ltd

e: info@saramaresources.com
t: +61 8 9363 7600

SOURCE: Sarama Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/change-of-registered-address-1177149

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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