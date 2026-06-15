US clients can now trade perpetuals alongside spot, margin and futures, making Kraken Pro the destination where they can run their whole crypto book in one place.

Kraken, one of the longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, has launched perpetual futures with no expiry in the US. Eligible clients can now trade perpetuals on Kraken Pro, next to everything else they already trade.

Perpetuals have come to dominate global crypto trading, with more than $60 trillion in volume in 2025. They trade continuously, matching the round-the-clock nature of crypto, and never expire. The US has historically been cut out of this market, but today's launch brings it onshore on Kraken via a CFTC-licensed venue.

Perpetuals now sit alongside spot, margin and futures on Kraken Pro. Traders can run an entire futures book and hedge across positions on one pool of collateral, rather than shifting collateral between venues to keep each position funded. That keeps more capital working and less of it idle.

Kraken can offer this because of Bitnomial, the fully CFTC-licensed derivatives business that parent company Payward acquired earlier this year. Bitnomial holds the full set of US derivatives licenses exchange, clearinghouse, and brokerage which means eligible US clients can now trade perpetual futures, with no expiry, within the CFTC's regulatory perimeter.

Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Payward and Kraken, said: "The most useful thing an exchange business can do for a serious trader is to put everything in one place. Spot, margin, futures and now perpetuals all live in the same account at Kraken, with perpetuals and futures backed by the same collateral so capital isn't stranded across half a dozen venues. A trader is better off facing one venue they trust than a dozen they have to manage."

John Palmer, Global Head of Derivatives at Kraken, said: "For traders, the friction was never just getting access to perpetuals, but being forced to hold them on one venue and the rest of the book on another. On Kraken, it is one account and one counterparty. That was the missing piece, now it's in place."

Perpetual contracts are derivatives that provide continuous exposure to an underlying asset without an expiration date, eliminating the need to roll positions. This enables clients to maintain uninterrupted market exposure with greater flexibility and operational efficiency than traditional futures contracts.

Perpetual futures with no expiry are available now to eligible US clients on Kraken Pro. Eligibility and product availability vary by jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit https://www.kraken.com/features/futures.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as US futures and US-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

Futures trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Losses may exceed the initial investment. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Leverage magnifies gains and losses. View Risk Disclosure Statement.

Brokerage services are provided by NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC d/b/a Kraken Derivatives US, a CFTC-registered Futures Commission Merchant and NFA Member (NFA ID: 0309379). View Disclosures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615010932/en/

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PRESS CONTACT

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com