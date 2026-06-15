Cactus CEO Publishes Men's Mental Health Book Based on its Ground-Breaking Man Therapy Campaign

"Man Therapy -- Therapy the Way a Man Does It" Hits Bookstores in Time for Father's Day and Provides Men with Practical Remedies for Taking Charge of Their Mental Health

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / As CEO of the full-service creative agency Cactus , Joe Conrad always believed that effective communications could solve any problem, but he thought he had met his match when in 2012 the agency was asked to take on the daunting issue of suicide among men. It was the chance for the agency to prove that with the right strategic approach, creative concept, production excellence and digital platform, anything was possible.

In July of 2012, Cactus launched the Man Therapy brand, breaking the rules and using humor to smash through stigma and let men know that taking care of their mental health was the manliest thing they can do. Over the past 14 years, that public service campaign is not only still going, it is growing. Since launch more than three million people have visited the site, 700,000 have taken the 20-point head inspections, and there are more than 15 Man Therapy partners in the U.S. including the states of Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, and California's Riverside and El Dorado counties.

Today, Man Therapy announces the launch of a new book titled "Man Therapy -- Therapy the Way a Man Does It." Conrad developed the concept for the book, wrote the introduction, lead chapter and Man Therapy introductions to each topic. The book features six accomplished clinicians who have written chapters on different topics that men confront, including anxiety, depression, anger, loneliness and impulsive behavior. It is available nationwide in book stores and on popular book-selling sites like Amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com , just in time for Father's Day and Men's Mental Health month in June.

"When we launched Man Therapy, we swung for the fences even though we were taking on a giant problem with very little resources," said Conrad. "Like ManTherapy.org before it, the book gives us another great tool for reaching men with a simple, practical and easy read. It's an ideal pocket guide for men to take proactive ownership of their mental health and seek help when they need it, and it benefits everyone - not just men but the women in their lives."

Today, men make up 50 percent of the population, but 80 percent of suicides. The "Man Therapy" book, published by New Harbinger Publications , is designed to address this problem head-on, comprising the most urgent men's mental health issues explored on ManTherapy.org .

ManTherapy.org is a unique, unconventional website offering expert resources; tips and testimonials; high-level mental health self-assessments and a provider directory of therapists specializing in male mental health issues. It uses humor and satire to make serious topics feel less intimidating. The face of the site is Dr. Rich Mahogany, a fictional character relying on wit and a macho parody style to encourage men to talk about their mental health.

An evidence-based, decades-long, multidisciplinary effort, ManTherapy.org is also a turn-key men's mental health campaign, partnering with state and local governments, nonprofits, foundations and corporations who can license campaign assets for print, digital, video and social media outreach efforts and more. The genesis for ManTherapy.org was a pro bono project that Conrad and Cactus originally undertook in 2012, at the behest of the State of Colorado's suicide prevention initiative. For more information on partnership opportunities, please visit here .

About Cactus

Cactus is a full-service creative agency that helps brands thrive in harsh environments. For more than 36 years, the agency has partnered with organizations across health and wellness, financial services, outdoor recreation, and gaming to unlock growth in the face of change. Whether navigating disruption, strengthening reputation, or reaching fragmented audiences, we combine sharp strategy, creative, and media expertise to future-proof your brand and help you thrive when it matters most. Agency client partners include Fjällräven, Wings Credit Union, Colorado Lottery, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Wright-Patt Credit Union, North Carolina Education Lottery, Cochlear Americas, Hoosier Lottery, and Man Therapy.

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Media Contact:

Kristina LeBlanc

kristina@notablypr.com

508-930-5636

SOURCE: Cactus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/cactus-ceo-publishes-mens-mental-health-book-based-on-its-ground-breaking-man-1177058