AmeriLife Earns 2026 Great Place to Work Certification for Second Consecutive Year

Leading U.S. health and wealth distribution company again recognized for outstanding employee experience and workplace culture

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national organization that develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, is proud to announce it has earned Great Place To Work Certification for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on the real-time feedback of current employees, with 82% of AmeriLife team members reporting that it is a great place to work, 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Earning this recognition for the second year in a row is a reflection of the people who make AmeriLife a special place to work every day," said Scott R. Perry, chairman and CEO of AmeriLife. "Our employees are the foundation of everything we build and everything we achieve. We remain deeply committed to cultivating a culture where people feel trusted, empowered, and inspired to grow, and this certification affirms that those efforts continue to take hold."

"Being certified for the second consecutive year speaks to the sustained commitment we've made to our people - not just in our programs and benefits, but in how we show up for one another every day," added Kiersten Burstiner, Chief Human Resources Officer of AmeriLife. "We listen, we evolve, and we invest in creating an environment where every team member has the opportunity to thrive. This recognition energizes us to keep raising the bar."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance of promotion.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition for the second year in a row, it is evident that AmeriLife stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

###

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 325,000 insurance agents, advisors, and financial professionals, and 160 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilife-earns-2026-great-place-to-work-certificationtm-for-sec-1176417