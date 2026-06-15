MedSyntra Announces MedSyntra Healthcare Data Readiness Index TM and Releases 2026 Healthcare Data Readiness Framework

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / MedSyntra today announced the launch of the MedSyntra Healthcare Data Readiness Index, a new initiative designed to assess and benchmark healthcare organizations, healthcare systems, and national healthcare infrastructures on their preparedness for artificial intelligence, precision medicine, and data-driven healthcare innovation.

Alongside the announcement, the company released its 2026 Healthcare Data Readiness Framework, providing healthcare leaders with a strategic roadmap for evaluating and strengthening the foundational capabilities required to support successful AI adoption and long-term healthcare transformation.

As investment in healthcare artificial intelligence accelerates globally, many healthcare organizations continue to face challenges associated with fragmented data environments, siloed information systems, inconsistent data quality, governance complexity, interoperability limitations, and increasing requirements surrounding privacy, cybersecurity, and data sovereignty.

MedSyntra believes that healthcare data readiness has become one of the most important determinants of success in healthcare AI and that trusted data infrastructure will ultimately define which organizations successfully realize the benefits of artificial intelligence.

"Healthcare is approaching a pivotal moment," said Asta Ratkeviciene, Chief Executive Officer of MedSyntra. "Organizations around the world are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, yet many continue to face challenges related to fragmented data environments, legacy infrastructure, and increasingly complex governance requirements. The MedSyntra Healthcare Data Readiness Index is intended to provide healthcare leaders with an objective framework for understanding where they stand today and what steps are required to build the foundations for future AI success.

The objective is not simply to deploy AI. The objective is to create trusted, secure, governed, and interoperable healthcare data environments that allow AI to deliver meaningful and measurable outcomes. The institutions that prepare today will be best positioned to lead tomorrow's AI-enabled healthcare ecosystem."

The 2026 Healthcare Data Readiness Framework evaluates organizations across five key pillars:

Data Accessibility and Interoperability

Data Quality and Standardization

Governance, Compliance and Privacy

Security and Data Sovereignty

AI Operational Readiness

The company intends for the MedSyntra Healthcare Data Readiness Index to evolve into an annual benchmark that enables healthcare providers, healthcare groups, governments, research institutions, and strategic stakeholders to assess their progress and identify opportunities for improvement.

"The conversation should no longer begin with AI. It should begin with data readiness," said Dr. George Syrmalis, Non-Executive Director of MedSyntra. "Without trusted, governed, interoperable healthcare data, even the most advanced AI models will struggle to deliver meaningful clinical, operational, and economic outcomes. Healthcare's next competitive advantage will not be AI alone. It will be the quality, accessibility, governance, and sovereignty of the data that powers it.

The organizations that lead healthcare over the next decade will not necessarily be those with access to the most sophisticated algorithms. They will be those that establish trusted healthcare data foundations capable of supporting innovation at scale while maintaining privacy, security, compliance, and institutional control. Healthcare data is rapidly becoming one of the world's most strategic assets, and organizations must begin preparing accordingly."

The MedSyntra Healthcare Data Readiness Index will focus on measuring the maturity of healthcare data ecosystems and identifying the capabilities required to support responsible AI deployment, clinical innovation, healthcare research, operational efficiency, and national healthcare modernization initiatives.

Healthcare providers, healthcare groups, government health authorities, research organizations, and strategic partners will be invited to participate in the inaugural assessment phase, helping establish a global benchmark for healthcare data readiness and AI preparedness.

The release of the 2026 Healthcare Data Readiness Framework and the launch of the MedSyntra Healthcare Data Readiness Index form part of MedSyntra's broader mission to help healthcare organizations prepare, govern, secure, and activate healthcare data while maintaining trust, sovereignty, compliance, and control.

Media Contact:

Asta Ratkeviciene

Chief Executive Officer, MedSyntra

media@medsyntra.com

www.medsyntra.com

SOURCE: MedSyntra

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medsyntra-announces-medsyntra-healthcare-data-readiness-index-tm-and-1176512