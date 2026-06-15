Pace Analytical: Pace Life Sciences to Host Free Networking Happy Hour at NCBiotech Conference Center

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Pace Life Sciences, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a division of Pace, a Science and Technology Company invites professionals from across North Carolina's thriving life sciences community to join an evening of networking, conversation, and industry connection on June 17, 2026, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the NCBiotech Conference Center in Research Triangle Park.

The event will bring together scientists, researchers, quality professionals, manufacturers, and industry leaders for an informal gathering designed to foster new relationships, encourage collaboration, and strengthen connections across the life sciences ecosystem.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with peers, exchange ideas, and enjoy refreshments in a relaxed setting while learning more about the innovative work being conducted throughout the region.

"Research Triangle Park is home to one of the nation's most dynamic life sciences communities," says Dean Bornilla, Vice President & Head of Commercial at Pace Life Sciences, "We're excited to bring professionals together for an evening focused on meaningful conversations, new connections, and shared opportunities."

The networking happy hour is open to professionals across the life sciences industry, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, contract research, laboratory services, and related fields.

Event Details

Pace Life Sciences Networking Happy Hour

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Location: NCBiotech Conference Center

15 T.W. Alexander Drive

Research Triangle Park, NC 27709

Professionals interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance.

ABOUT PACE LIFE SCIENCES

Pace Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at www.pacelifesciences.com.

ABOUT PACE

Pace makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more in our Analytical Services Laboratories. Pace offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Simpson

Associate Director, Marketing

Phone: 603.932.3300 | Email: Chelsea.Simpson@pacelabs.com

SOURCE: Pace Analytical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pace-life-sciences-to-host-free-networking-happy-hour-at-ncbiote-1176644