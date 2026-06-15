Lola Hospitality: Lola 41 Arrives in Aspen, Opening at White Elephant

Lola 41 Aspen Officially Opens its Doors as Lola Hospitality Expands to Fifth Location

ASPEN, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Lola 41, the eclectic culinary destination with outposts in Nantucket, Boston, Palm Beach, and Naples, makes its highly anticipated Aspen debut today. Lola 41 Aspen is the concept's fifth location, expanding Lola Hospitality's footprint beyond the East Coast and marking its pathway toward becoming a nationally recognized dining force. Nestled in the heart of Aspen, within the newly opened White Elephant, Lola 41 is boldly shaking up the gastronomy of Main Street.

Photo Credit: Connie Zhou

The Menu

Sought out for European and Asian-inspired dishes, including sushi, as well as classic American fare, Lola 41 draws inspiration from cultures and cuisines along the 41st parallel, from Japan to Nantucket, which doubles as the home of its flagship restaurant.

"Lola 41, like Aspen itself, is the great escape. Every night is a celebration of birthdays, anniversaries, girls' nights, and family reunions in an atmosphere created for guests to share special moments over amazing food in the most exciting room in town," says Lola 41 CEO Katharine Schade.

Lola 41's culinary program, led by Aspen Executive Chef Seth Halpin, features seasonal market favorites often locally procured from the surrounding Roaring Fork Valley.

"When I get a delivery from just down the road, I have confidence in its quality and ethical sourcing," says Chef Halpin. "Sourcing locally allows us to know who and where our food comes from and supports our local business owners and economy. We believe that growth and success without community involvement becomes far less meaningful."

Photo Credit: Connie Zhou

The Space & Design

Lola Hospitality enlisted Boston-based architectural firm EMBARC to design Lola 41 Aspen's 1,000 square foot 50 guest dining room, 1,200 square foot 60 guest patio, and intimate 300 square foot 15 guest private dining area. Wooden accents, custom mosaic flooring, and brass ceilings emanate bold modernity and rustic luxury throughout the space.

"When designing Lola 41 Aspen, our goal was to reinterpret the globally inspired Lola 41 brand through an elevated Western lens, creating a restaurant that feels distinctly rooted in Aspen while remaining connected to the broader brand identity. The design balances bold architectural gestures with a welcoming atmosphere, creating a setting that feels local while remaining true to Lola 41's adventurous spirit and global influences," explains EMBARC Associate Principal, Michelle Acosta. EMBARC also collaborated with art curator Emily Santangelo on several large-scale statement pieces found throughout the space.

"Aspen is the ultimate destination for Lola 41, with its thriving art and music scene and world-class outdoor recreation," adds Schade. "We are thrilled to open our doors and are honored to be welcomed into the community."

Learn more about Lola 41 here and follow @lola41restaurants . Lola 41 is located at White Elephant Aspen, 110 W Main St, Aspen, CO 81611. Reservations available here .

HI-RES IMAGERY AVAILABLE HERE (Credit: Connie Zhou)

Press Contact: lola41@sequel-inc.com

About Lola 41

Lola 41 is a distinctive dining destination where global flavors converge in a thoughtfully curated experience. The name "Lola 41" is inspired by the 41st parallel, a line of latitude that influences every aspect of the restaurant. From the carefully designed décor to the diverse menu, everything at Lola 41 reflects the cultures and culinary traditions of the countries along this latitude, including Japan, Italy, Spain, and the United States. Dining at Lola 41 is more than just a meal-it's an invitation to embark on a culinary journey around the world, where you can savor fresh, bold flavors of the world, all within a welcoming and memorable setting.

About White Elephant Resorts?????

White Elephant Resorts is a collection of premier hotels and resorts in Nantucket, MA; Palm Beach, FL; and Aspen, CO that specialize in bringing their award-winning combination of service, design, and amenities to today's discerning traveler. Properties include?The Wauwinet, celebrating 150 years in 2026, with access to both bay and ocean beaches and home to award-winning TOPPER'S restaurant;?White Elephant, the iconic hotel located right on Nantucket Harbor with the Brant Point Grill;?Jared Coffin House, a historic hotel in Nantucket Town and its restaurant, Tap Room;?The Cottages at the Boat Basin, private waterfront cottages; and?Nantucket Boat Basin,?a 240-slip full-service award-winning marina.?White Elephant Palm Beach?debuted in November 2020 in Palm Beach, FL with Nantucket-favorite Lola 41 restaurant, and White Elephant Aspen is opening on June 15, 2026. White Elephant Nantucket is a Condé Nast Traveler "Triple Crown" winner, recognized across the publication's prestigious awards, and was also a recipient of the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. In 2024, The Wauwinet and White Elephant Nantucket were ranked in?Travel + Leisure's?World's Best awards. TOPPER's is?AAA's only "Five Diamond" restaurant on Nantucket and has been a recipient of?Wine Spectator's "Grand Award" for 29 consecutive years.?

SOURCE: Lola Hospitality

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/lola-41-arrives-in-aspen-opening-at-white-elephant-1176677