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Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Gamehost Inc. (TSX: GH) ("Gamehost") announced that the Court of King's Bench of Alberta has granted the final order authorizing Gamehost to proceed with its previously announced transaction with Pure Casino Entertainment Limited Partnership ("Pure") pursuant to which a subsidiary of Pure will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Gamehost (the "Gamehost Shares") for $13.65 in cash per share (the "Transaction").

The Transaction was approved at a special meeting of the shareholders of Gamehost (the "Gamehost Shareholders") held on June 11, 2026. The Transaction will be implemented by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and is expected to close in June 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval under applicable gaming laws.

About Gamehost

Gamehost is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta with its head office located in Red Deer, Alberta. Through its subsidiary, Gamehost Limited Partnership, Gamehost owns and operates: (i) the Great Northern Casino facility located in Grande Prairie, Alberta, (ii) the Rivers Casino and Entertainment Centre located in Fort McMurray, Alberta; (iii) the Deerfoot Inn & Casino facility located in Calgary, Alberta; (iv) the Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel located in Grande Prairie, Alberta, and (v) the Encore Suites by Service Plus extended stay hotel facility located in Grande Prairie, Alberta. It also owns an investment property located in Grande Prairie, Alberta adjacent to the Service Plus Inn. For more information, visit https://gamehost.ca.

About IGP and Pure

Indigenous Gaming Partners Inc. is a gaming company established in 2024 that is focused on developing a portfolio of high-quality, market-leading casinos through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The partnership is comprised of five institutional First Nations - Glooscap First Nation, Millbrook First Nation, Annapolis Valley First Nation, We'koqma'q L'nue'kati, and Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation - along with Sonco Gaming Inc., an experienced Canadian casino management and development company. Through its operating entity, Pure Casino Entertainment Limited Partnership, IGP owns and operates Pure Casino Edmonton, Pure Casino Yellowhead, Pure Casino Calgary and Pure Casino Lethbridge, which collectively employ more than 1,200 people and welcome millions of guests each year. IGP represents a shared vision to build meaningful Indigenous ownership in Canada's entertainment industry while delivering high-quality gaming and hospitality experiences. IGP is dedicated to setting new standards in the gaming industry while fostering prosperity for its Indigenous communities, charitable partners, and provincial stakeholders. For more information, visit www.indigenousgamingpartners.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and is based upon management's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information other than historical fact may be forward-looking information. Words such as "seek", "plan", "continue", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "predict", "estimate", "may", "will", "could", "potential", and other similar words that indicate events or conditions may occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, this new release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: (i) the anticipated cash payments to Gamehost Shareholders should the Arrangement be completed and (ii) the anticipated timing of completion of the Transaction. This forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions, including that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Transaction are satisfied on terms acceptable to each of Gamehost and Pure, each acting reasonably, that there are not any material unexpected hurdles or delays in satisfying the remaining conditions precedent, that each of Gamehost and Pure honour their respective obligations under the Arrangement Agreement; and that Pure has the ability to satisfy its cash payment obligation at the closing of the Transaction. By its very nature, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Gamehost believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Some of the risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: (i) the remaining conditions to the completion of the Arrangement may not be satisfied or waived; (ii) the timing of the completion of the Transaction may be changed or delayed; (iii) Pure may not have sufficient funds to pay the cash consideration on closing of the Transaction or, even if it has sufficient funds, may not pay the pay the cash consideration required to close the Transaction; (iv) the Arrangement Agreement may be terminated by either party under certain circumstances, including as a result of the occurrence of a material adverse change in respect of Gamehost; and (v) if the Transaction is not completed, Gamehost Shareholders will not receive the anticipated cash consideration per share. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Gamehost does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301429

Source: Gamehost Inc.