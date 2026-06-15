The Global Partnership Expands to Meet Surging B2B and Retail Demand After EVERY Grows Annual Orders by over 550%

The EVERY Company ("EVERY"), a leader in highly functional egg proteins produced via precision fermentation, today announced a significant manufacturing expansion with its strategic partner, Huvepharma, a global pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, manufacturing, and marketing human and animal health products. The agreement quadruples EVERY's production capacity to meet high demand for its flagship product, OvoPro, the world's first commercially available egg protein made via fermentation.

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Biovet production facility

The expansion follows a period of rapid commercial growth for EVERY: in the first four months of 2026, the company secured annual orders worth 550% of its total 2025 order volume. This surge is driven by strong adoption across B2B retail channels, including national placement in Target and Walmart, and to satisfy growing demand across e-commerce and foodservice channels.

Through its subsidiary Biovet AD, Huvepharma will utilize its world-class fermentation infrastructure in Bulgaria boasting over 9,000,000L of installed fermentation capacity-one of the largest and most flexible in Europe-to facilitate this scale-up. The partnership leverages Biovet's decades of expertise in large-scale microbial fermentation and downstream processing to ensure consistent, food-grade quality at industrial volumes.

"Scaling to meet the world's appetite for consistent, stable protein requires more than just great science; it requires world-class manufacturing partners," said Arturo Elizondo, CEO and Co-Founder of The EVERY Company. "Huvepharma has been an instrumental partner in our journey from the bench to industrial scale. Quadrupling our capacity today is a direct response to the market's clear signal: the food industry is ready for egg proteins that deliver parity on performance without the supply chain challenges endemic in the global egg supply chain."

The expanded production will primarily focus on OvoPro, EVERY's pure ovalbumin protein produced through precision fermentation, which delivers exceptional performance as both a functional binding agent and a protein-enriching ingredient across baked goods, bars, snacks, confections, and pasta. The growing global demand is driven by significant operational and supply chain advantages for the food industry when used as an ingredient: it is shelf-stable for up to 24 months, does not require cold-chain transportation or storage, and offers favorable inclusion economics due to its high purity.

"Biovet's fermentation infrastructure serves customers across more than 100 countries. Bringing that capacity to EVERY's protein platform is a natural extension of what we do. We do not just scale processes we industrialise them. That is the value we bring to this partnership, and the results so far demonstrate it clearly," said Anguel Jeliazkov, Chief Executive Director of Biovet AD.

The collaboration has already proven successful at industrial scale, and EVERY is now producing at steady state production delivering metric tons to customers regularly. This new phase of expansion will further optimize batch costs and prepare the partnership for future growth as EVERY continues to onboard additional proteins from its fermentation platform.

About The EVERY Company

The EVERY Company engineers and manufactures highly functional, animal-free protein ingredients for the global food system. Headquartered in Daly City, California, EVERY uses precision fermentation to produce ingredients that deliver the functional performance food and beverage manufacturers demand -- without relying on animal agriculture. The company is committed to accelerating the global transition to sustainable proteins and building a food system that is more secure, resilient, and accessible for all. Learn more at every.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

About Huvepharma Biovet AD

Huvepharma is a globally operating company, which has expanded throughout the years by intensive internal evolution and numerous strategic acquisitions with a focus on developing, manufacturing and marketing of human and animal health products. The highly efficient integrated structure and the talented human capital allow our company to offer competitive and beneficial business conditions. Our state-of-the-art production and quality control equipment ensure top quality products and prove our reputation as a highly trusted producer, very flexible in meeting customers' and partners' needs. To explore more and see how "We add performance to your business" please visit www.huvepharma.com.

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