EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Provides an Update on Its IP Portfolio Enforcement and Highlights Additional Patented Inventions Supporting the Evolution of Tokenized Capital Markets



15.06.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NEW YORK, NY - June 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leader in blockchain-based financial infrastructure since 2014, today provided an update on enforcement actions it has recently taken as part of its on-going strategic review of its intellectual property assets. The company is also highlighting additional patent families from its intellectual property portfolio that support regulated digital asset securities and tokenized financial markets. On April 30, 2026, tZERO provided an update on its portfolio review and information about a subset of its 105-patent strong portfolio, highlighting 10 patents across 5 families, including Self-Enforcing Security Token Compliance System, Upgradable Security Token Architecture, Splittable Security Token Structure, Federated PII Service for Broker-Dealers, and Crypto Integration Platform. tZERO also indicated that, as part of the review of its portfolio, it is identifying specific commercialization and enforcement opportunities. As part of this work, tZERO has determined that certain products and services of Securitize, Inc., including their DS protocol and Vault Registrar, infringe certain tZERO patents. To those ends, today tZERO sent a cease and desist and reservation of rights letter to Securitize relating to tZERO's rights under U.S. Patent Nos. 11,216,802 titled "Self-enforcing Security Token Implementing Smart-contract-based Compliance Rules Consulting Smart-contract-based Global Registry of Investors" and 11,394,560 titled "Crypto integration platform". tZERO is continuing to investigate further infringement of its patents, including but not limited to U.S. Patent Nos. 11,704,733, titled "Crypto multiple security asset creation and redemption platform"; 11,410,159, titled "Upgradeable Security Token"; 11,436,673, titled "Consolidated Order Book from Multiple Asset Exchanges"; 12,051,078, titled "Account Owner Funding of Know Your Customer and Accredited Investor Verification Renewal and Monitoring Charges Through Coin Payment"; and 12,099,996, titled "Verifying Transaction Address Is Whitelisted Before Allowing Transfer to Transaction Address of Self-Regulating Token". In addition, tZERO's investigation has identified additional products belonging to at least six other market participants in the Regulated RWA & Digital Asset Securities Platforms, Institutional Infrastructure, Prime Brokerage & Liquidity Aggregators, Decentralized Sequencing, Fair Ordering & Crypto Infrastructure and Decentralized Exchanges & Specialized DeFi Dark Pools sectors that likely infringe on the patents in tZERO's portfolio. tZERO is in the process of analyzing its patent claims against those products, including certain of the patents mentioned above. The company expects to send demand letters to these market participants at the close of this investigation. tZERO and its investors have dedicated substantial time, research, and capital over the years to develop a leading intellectual property portfolio in the tokenization industry. tZERO's broader portfolio consists of 23 patent families encompassing 105 patents worldwide and focuses on enabling compliant, scalable and interoperable tokenized capital markets infrastructure. As this industry scales and matures, tZERO will remain vigilant in protecting its valuable intellectual property, market position and shareholders' investment. In addition, and as a previewed follow-up to the April 30, 2026 update , the company is highlighting additional patent families in its portfolio relating to core infrastructure technologies spanning tokenized fund creation and redemption, consolidated cross-venue liquidity management, decentralized trade ordering and matching systems and privacy-preserving transaction architectures. These other patent families relate to the following technologies: Crypto Multiple Security Asset Creation and Redemption Platform (US11,704,733B2; US12,469,079B2)

7 Patents Issued Worldwide This patent family relates to blockchain-based creation and redemption infrastructure for tokenized funds and multi-asset digital securities products. The technology enables the issuance, escrow management, transfer and redemption of tokenized funds backed by underlying traditional or digital assets while maintaining an auditable on-chain lifecycle. The architecture supports blockchain-native fund structures and tokenized ETF-style products with independently verifiable reserve and ownership mechanisms. Consolidated Order Book from Multiple Asset Exchanges (US11,436,673B2)

3 Patents Issued Worldwide This patent family relates to a consolidated order book architecture capable of aggregating liquidity across multiple trading venues and asset exchanges into a unified trading interface. The technology includes custodial escrow functionality, intelligent order routing and cross-venue execution management designed to support blockchain-native asset trading across fragmented liquidity environments while preserving a unified customer experience. Decentralized Trading System for Fair Ordering and Matching of Trades (US10,937,083B2)

2 Patents Issued Worldwide This patent family relates to decentralized trade sequencing and matching infrastructure utilizing distributed node consensus mechanisms to establish fair ordering of transactions. The system enables multiple independent matching engines to process transactions using a shared canonical transaction sequence while avoiding reliance on a single centralized ingress or matching engine. Obfuscation of Intent in Transactions Using Cryptographic Techniques (US10,552,829B2)

9 Patents Issued Worldwide This patent family relates to cryptographic transaction privacy techniques designed to conceal the contents of pending orders while being able to preserve fair ordering or time-priority execution. The system enables encrypted order commitment on distributed ledgers with transaction details revealed only following complete execution, helping mitigate information leakage and front-running risks in blockchain-native trading environments. Together, these technologies reflect tZERO's long-term focus on building regulated infrastructure for tokenized capital markets spanning issuance, trading, liquidity aggregation, custody, settlement and transaction privacy. tZERO will continue evaluating additional components of its intellectual property portfolio and expects to provide further updates regarding its patent strategy, enforcement and commercialization initiatives and technology licensing activities. Market participants interested in licensing discussions relating to tZERO's intellectual property portfolio may contact sales@tzero.com . For more information about tZERO, visit www.tzero.com . Media Contacts:

KCSA

tzero@kcsa.com Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . Intellectual Property Intellectual property holding company tZERO IP, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO IP, LLC owns intellectual property, which may include any described patents, patent applications, trademarks, and/or copyrights. Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors' ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: tZERO





15.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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