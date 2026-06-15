Ministry of Environment: Arab Water Forum Kicks Off To Tackle Region's Water Challenges

Arab Water Forum

JEDDAH, SA / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / The 7th Arab Water Forum will kick off on 28 June as part of Saudi Water Week, which will take place in Jeddah from 28 June to 2 July 2026. The event will address the most pressing challenges facing water resources across the Arab region amid climate change, population growth, and increasing water demand.

The Forum will bring together a wide range of national, regional, and international participants, including decision-makers, experts, specialists, representatives of regional and international organizations, government entities, the private sector, and research institutions.

The 7th Arab Water Forum will focus on key themes, including Arab water security, knowledge exchange, and innovation in desalination and water reuse. It will also address water resources management and the impacts of climate change on water sustainability.

The Arab Water Forum serves as an effective platform for dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation and build strategic partnerships that support joint projects. It also contributes to the development of policies and regulations that respond to current challenges and anticipate future needs. In addition, the forum provides an opportunity to strengthen joint Arab action in one of the most critical sectors influencing economic and social development. Through its discussions, the forum aims to help shape future visions and provide practical recommendations that support long-term water sustainability.

The forum will support decision-makers, strengthen cooperation among stakeholders, and enhance coordination across the water sector. It will also reinforce the Arab region's role in global water dialogue and promote collective action on key water issues.

Contact Information:

Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA)

info@mewa.gov.sa

0112038888

SOURCE: Ministry of Environment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/arab-water-forum-kicks-off-to-tackle-regions-water-challenges-1177224