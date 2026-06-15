Conexeu Sciences Inc.: Conexeu Expands Board, Executive, and Advisory Leadership With Five Appointments Post Nasdaq Listing

RENO, Nev., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) ("Conexeu" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company advancing tissue regeneration, today announced additions to its leadership team, effective immediately.

Conexeu has appointed Ana Bastiani-Posner, April Burke, and Andrew Costa to its Board of Directors. The appointments add significant experience across healthcare, finance, capital markets, operations, and strategic growth initiatives as Conexeu continues advancing its proprietary CXU platform, and long-term commercialization strategy.

The Company also announced the appointment of Co-Founder and Director David Bogart as Chief Commercial Officer. Bogart will lead commercialization efforts and strategic operational initiatives, having helped shape Conexeu's platform and regulatory strategy from inception. He has foundational knowledge of the intellectual property and multi-indication pathway to expand Conexeu's presence within the regenerative medicine sector.

Additionally, Melinda Farina, the founder of Integrated Aesthetics Consulting Inc. and Beauty Brokers Inc., a global plastic surgery consultancy, joins Conexeu's advisory board. Farina is a trusted leader and patient advocate in the aesthetics space.

"Conexeu is entering an exciting new phase of growth, and it is important that our leadership team reflects the breadth of expertise needed to support both our scientific vision and business strategy," said Miles Harrison, CEO and President of Conexeu Sciences. "Ana, April, Andrew, and Melinda each bring unique perspectives and deep experience across aesthetics, healthcare, finance, operations, consumer markets, and corporate growth. I look forward to working closely with David to build our commercial foundation, expand our pipeline, and position Conexeu for scalable growth. These appointments will support our ability to execute our mission and deliver long-term value for patients and shareholders."

The Company also announced updated board committee assignments across its Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Board and Officer Appointments

Ana Bastiani-Posner, MBA - Compensation Committee (Chair), Audit Committee.

Bastiani-Posner is a seasoned financial expert and C-suite executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience across Fortune 500 companies and research organizations. She currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Kyowa Kirin North America, where she helps oversee approximately $1.2 billion in annual revenue. Ana brings extensive experience in healthcare operations, financial strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance, with previous senior leadership roles at Allergan, New York Genome Center, Schering-Plough, and Novartis.

April Burke - Audit Committee, Compensation Committee

Burke is a finance executive with experience spanning public companies, private equity-backed organizations, and privately held businesses. April currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Lucid Hearing, where she brings expertise in capital allocation, financial operations, mergers and acquisitions, IPO readiness and organizational growth initiatives.

Andrew Costa, MBA - Audit Committee (Chair), Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Costa is an investor, operator, and growth equity executive with fifteen years of experience across private equity, investment banking, and military leadership. He is the Co-Managing Partner of RX3 Growth Partners, a consumer-focused growth equity firm investing in health, wellness, and active-lifestyle brands, where he leads investments and serves on the boards of multiple portfolio companies, including Therabody. He previously held investment banking roles at Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan, advising companies on capital formation, public offerings, and M&A. Earlier in his career, Costa served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. He brings to the Board extensive capital markets expertise, financial oversight experience, and the operational discipline of his military service.

David Bogart - Chief Commercial Officer, Director

Bogart is a capital markets advisor, investor relations strategist, and business executive with experience supporting emerging growth and publicly traded companies across North America. He has advised companies on more than $75 million in capital formation and brings extensive expertise in public market strategy, investor communications, financing, mergers and acquisitions, and go-public transactions.

Melinda Farina - Advisor

Farina, known as "The Beauty Broker," is an entrepreneur, consultant, and recognized leader in the medical aesthetics and beauty industry with nearly three decades of experience spanning aesthetics, dentistry, practice management, and business development. As founder of Integrated Aesthetics Consulting Inc. and Beauty Brokers Inc., she has advised leading physicians, practices, and aesthetic brands across the industry, bringing extensive expertise in consumer health, brand development, market positioning, and growth strategy.

These appointments come during a period of significant momentum for Conexeu, following its recent Nasdaq listing, bell-ringing ceremony, and the continued advancement of its proprietary regenerative tissue technologies, including the preclinical development of B.R.E.A.S.T., a novel 3D-bioprinted breast matrix designed to advance reconstruction beyond implant-based replacement and toward tissue regeneration. The Company is focused on developing regenerative solutions designed to support the body's natural healing and tissue restoration processes across a range of potential applications, including wound care, soft tissue restoration, and breast reconstruction.

About Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Building a new class of regenerative tissue therapies.

Conexeu Sciences is a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue platform company. Our patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, CXU, is built on a single structural principle: one formula, one device, designed to scale across multiple addressable markets.

About CXU

CXU is designed to restore soft tissue lost through injury, aging, and GLP-1-associated tissue related weight loss. The Company's lead device candidate, Ten-Minute Tissue, is a unique thermosensitive extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and designed to transition to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes. In preclinical studies, Ten-Minute Tissue has demonstrated enhanced healing dynamics, organized scaffold formation, and a favorable (low) inflammatory profile, collectively supporting cell migration, proliferation and differentiation, with tissue integration and new tissue formation.

The platform is grounded in more than a decade of university preclinical research and protected by issued patents across the U.S., E.U., Japan, and Australia, with patent pending in Canada. Conexeu holds all rights, title, and interest in the platform IP, with no royalty or licensing obligations and full freedom to expand across new indications and markets.

Conexeu is targeting large, multi-billion-dollar end markets, including wound care, periodontal applications, and facial and body contouring (encompassing GLP-1 driven skin laxity), with further expansion opportunities in 3D printing and biofabrication workflows and the veterinary market. The Company is advancing a predicate-based U.S. regulatory strategy with an anticipated 510(k) submission in early 2027 for its initial indication, subject to regulatory review.

Conexeu is led by an experienced leadership team with deep expertise in biomaterials, regenerative medicine, and medical device commercialization and development.

Media Contact

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