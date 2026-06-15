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WKN: A2QMJY | ISIN: US0215131063 | Ticker-Symbol: FPR
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 13:52
5,090 Euro
+3,20 % +0,158
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTO INGREDIENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ALTO INGREDIENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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4,7204,78417:22
4,7204,78417:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 14:36 Uhr
21 Leser
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Alto Ingredients, Inc. Completes Transaction to Monetize All 2025 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credits

PEKIN, Ill., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, announced that it has completed a sale transaction with a third-party corporate buyer for all of Alto Ingredients' 2025 Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credits generated from its low-carbon ethanol production.

These credits relate to the company's 2025 low-carbon transportation fuels produced at both its Pekin Dry Mill and Columbia facilities. The company sold its 2025 tax credits for approximately $8.9 million in cash proceeds, before broker fees and other transaction costs, in line with the company's previous expectations.

"We are pleased to execute on our strategy to monetize our low-carbon fuel tax credits under Section 45Z," said Rob Olander, Alto Ingredients' Chief Financial Officer. "The ability to monetize these credits provides a meaningful source of cash to support our initiatives and increase shareholder value."

The company expects to continue to benefit significantly from its 2026 and future years' Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credits.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients' estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients' current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients' expectation to benefit from and to monetize its 2026 and future years' Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credits. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients' current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients' business and plans. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in applicable tax laws and regulations or related guidance (including with respect to Section 45Z), Alto Ingredients' ability to continue to qualify for and generate Section 45Z Clean Fuel Production Tax Credits at anticipated levels, actual operating performance and production volumes, fluctuations in feedstock and energy costs, market conditions and pricing for low-carbon fuels, the availability of and demand from third-party buyers for such tax credits on acceptable terms, and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section contained in Alto Ingredients' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2026.

Company IR and Media Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Jody Burfening, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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