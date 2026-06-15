Ignitis grupe: Andrius Kavaliauskas to replace UAB "Ignitis" CEO Arturas Bortkevicius after the end of his term

The Board of UAB "Ignitis", a subsidiary directly controlled by Ignitis Group, a leading integrated energy group in the Baltic region (hereinafter - the Group), has approved the candidacy of Andrius Kavaliauskas for the position of CEO of UAB "Ignitis". Andrius Kavaliauskas, the current Head of B2C at the company, will replace the company's CEO Arturas Bortkevicius, whose term of office expires on 9 July 2026. The final decision on the appointment of Andrius Kavaliauskas to the position of CEO of UAB "Ignitis" is planned to be made by 9 July 2026, following the completion of the mandatory impeccable reputation verification procedure.

"First, I would like to sincerely thank Arturas Bortkevicius for ensuring stable and efficient activities both in implementing ambitious development goals and in responding to various external challenges. Over the past five years, "Ignitis" has continued to strengthen its position, successfully expanded Ignitis ON, the largest fast-charging network for electric vehicles in the Baltic States, and ensured the highest customer service quality indicators. I am also glad that the internal candidate, Andrius Kavaliauskas, a long-time employee of "Ignitis" and a member of the management team, performed best in the selection process for the new CEO. This shows that we have the highest-level professionals in the organization and opportunities for them to develop. I have no doubt that Andrius' knowledge, competencies and energy will ensure the organization's further growth and the implementation of the strategy," says Vytenis Koryzna, Chairman of the Board of "Ignitis" and Member of the Management Board of the Group.

Andrius Kavaliauskas joined the company in 2018 as Director of the B2C and Service Development Department at "Lietuvos energijos tiekimas". Prior to that, he worked at Franmax and has extensive experience in the field of telecommunications and the financial sector. Andrius Kavaliauskas holds a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in international business from Vilnius University. Later, he deepened his knowledge in the IT/IP Business Competence Development Program at the Swedish KTH Royal Institute of Technology. He also completed the International Executive MBA Program at the Baltic Management Institute and the Board Member Program at the Baltic Institute of Corporate Governance.

The CEO of "Ignitis" is hired for a 5-year term. The selection process for the new CEO of "Ignitis" was announced on 14 April 2026, and candidates could submit applications until 5 May 2026.

"Ignitis" creates value for more than 1.4 million of its customers by offering them integrated energy solutions - from smart consumption and efficient energy management to green generation. The company helps customers reduce energy costs, optimize expenses, and contribute to a more sustainable future by combining innovative technological solutions and the opportunities provided by renewable energy.

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt