BHG Financial Named One of the Greatest Workplaces in Financial Services by Newsweek for Second Consecutive Year

This recognition highlights the company's commitment to employee wellness, culture, and career growth.

DAVIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / BHG Financial, the leader in small business and unsecured personal loan solutions, has been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Financial Services by Newsweek for the second consecutive year. This underscores BHG Financial's ongoing commitment to building a workplace where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow.

The annual list recognizes the best financial services employers in the United States with 1,000 or more employees and is based on company performance across 10 key areas of worker satisfaction. This ranking is based on an independent national survey that captures feedback from employees across the financial services industry.

This recognition reflects BHG Financial's continued investment in creating an exceptional employee experience and a culture rooted in growth, well-being, and purpose. As the company expands its reach and impact within the financial services industry, its people-first approach remains central to how it operates and serves its customers.

"This recognition reflects the culture our teams have built together," Katie Barnes, Chief Human Resources Officer at BHG Financial, said. "We're intentional about creating a workplace where employees feel supported, connected to one another, and connected to meaningful work, something that becomes especially important in a remote environment. When people feel that sense of belonging and purpose, they're able to do their best work and deliver better outcomes for our customers."

"Being named one of America's Greatest Workplaces in Financial Services for the second year in a row reinforces the strength of our people and our mission," Tyler Crawford, President of BHG Financial, said. "Our success starts with our employees. When we invest in their growth, well-being, and connection to purpose, we strengthen our ability to serve customers and deliver meaningful financial outcomes."

For more information about career opportunities at BHG Financial, visit https://bhgfinancial.com/careers

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG Financial has facilitated more than $29 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, simplified processes, longer loan terms, lower monthly payments, and personalized service, the BHG Financial consumer lending program helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to nearly 1,750 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan auction platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale and Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit bhgfinancial.com.

For More Information

Brooke Niemeyer

Director of Communications

bniemeyer@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bhg-financial-named-one-of-the-greatest-workplaces-in-financial-serv-1176527