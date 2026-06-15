SKIL Power Tools Now Available at Tractor Supply Stores Nationwide

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / SKIL , a trusted leader in power tools with more than 100 years of innovation, has expanded its retail partnerships by bringing a selection of its corded and cordless power tools and outdoor equipment solutions to Tractor Supply Company stores nationwide, as well as online at TractorSupply.com.

For a century, SKIL has helped generations of homeowners, DIYers and tradespeople tackle projects with confidence through practical innovation and user-focused design. The expanded availability at Tractor Supply gives customers greater access to SKIL's portfolio of easy-to-use, performance-driven tools, including solutions powered by the advanced PWRCORE 20 battery platform. Designed for convenience and versatility, the platform delivers reliable power, extended runtime and the flexibility of one battery powering every tool across the SKIL 20V cordless lineup.

"Tractor Supply serves a passionate community of homeowners, landowners, farmers and doers, making them an ideal partner for SKIL," said Craig Hanba, vice president, SKIL business segment. "Together, we're helping customers take on everything from home improvement projects and repairs to woodworking and property maintenance with tools that are powerful, intuitive and built to simplify the job."

A few SKIL product highlights that are now available at Tractor Supply include:

SKIL 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw with Laser - A powerful 15-amp corded circular saw featuring a built-in laser guide for improved cut accuracy, ideal for framing, decking and general construction projects.

SKIL 20V Brushless Compact 1/4-Inch Hex Impact Driver - Delivering compact power and control, this brushless impact driver is designed for fastening applications while maximizing runtime and tool life.

SKIL 20V Brushless 18-Gauge Narrow Crown Stapler Kit - A cordless fastening solution designed for trim work, upholstery, cabinetry and other finish applications without the hassle of compressors or hoses.

SKIL 12V/20V Brushless Flip Drill Kit - Featuring SKIL's innovative dual-chuck design, the Flip Drill allows users to switch quickly between drilling and driving tasks without changing bits, helping improve efficiency and workflow.

SKIL continues to differentiate itself through smart technology designed to make projects easier and more approachable. The PWRCORE 20 system features batteries with two-way USB-C charging capabilities, allowing users to conveniently charge batteries or power personal devices such as phones, tablets and other electronics from the same battery used to run their tools. Combined with the flexibility of one battery across multiple tools, the system helps users stay productive whether they're working in the garage, workshop or out on the property.

The availability of SKIL products at Tractor Supply is part of the retailer's expanded truck, tool and hardware assortment, further strengthening its commitment to providing customers with trusted brands and dependable solutions for work, home and land management projects.

For more information about SKIL power tools, visit www.skil.com .

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About SKIL

As the inventor of the handheld circular saw, SKIL has been building innovative products for over 100 years. With easy-to-use tools and smart technology, SKIL gives you the power to take on anything. For more information, visit skil.com .

PR Contact: Emily Passmore, (585) 557-1035; epassmore@mower.com

SOURCE: SKIL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/skilr-power-tools-now-available-at-tractor-supply-stores-nationwide-1177238