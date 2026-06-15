Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Strengthens Its Focus on Lithium Resources, Critical Minerals and Next-Generation EV Charging Innovation

ELEKTROS INC. (OTC Markets: ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Markets:ELEK), a publicly traded company focused on electrification opportunities, today provided an update regarding its continued focus on hard rock lithium opportunities, patented electric vehicle charging technology, and strategic initiatives supporting the future of transportation, energy infrastructure, and critical minerals.

As global demand for electric vehicles, battery storage systems, and electrification technologies continues to expand, Elektros remains committed to identifying opportunities associated with lithium resources and technologies that may support long-term growth within the evolving energy marketplace.

"Our vision remains centered on the future of energy, transportation, and critical minerals," stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We believe electrification continues to be one of the most significant global trends of our generation, creating opportunities across lithium, energy infrastructure, and advanced transportation technologies."

Lithium continues to play an essential role in modern electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems. Bloomberg and numerous industry analysts have highlighted lithium's importance in supporting the global transition toward electric transportation and renewable energy infrastructure. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also publicly emphasized the importance of reliable lithium supplies to support continued electric vehicle production worldwide.

The Company's patented electric vehicle charging technology, protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100, relates to multi-port charging technology designed for electric vehicle charging applications and reflects Elektros' continued focus on innovation.

As part of its intellectual property strategy, Elektros has communicated with various automotive industry participants regarding its patented technology. The Company recently received correspondence from counsel representing Volkswagen Group of America acknowledging receipt of the Company's patent-related communication and indicating the matter would be reviewed internally. Such correspondence does not constitute an admission of infringement, liability, licensing, or any commercial agreement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Contact Information

Elektros Inc.

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

"The pace of progress in sustainable transport and energy storage is directly tied to reliable battery materials, and lithium remains a critical component for electric vehicles worldwide." - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-strengthens-its-focus-on-lithium-resources-critical-minerals-and-next-gene-1177239