SafeSpace Global Corporation: SafeSpace Global Appoints Michael Hrynuik as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran Capital Markets and Corporate Finance Executive to Lead Financial Strategy for Revenue-Generating, AI-powered Physical Safety Platform

NASHVILLE, TN., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC), ("SafeSpace Global" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered physical safety and monitoring platforms for regulated care environments, today announced the appointment of Michael Hrynuik as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Hrynuik brings more than two decades of experience in investment banking, capital markets, corporate finance, and strategic advisory, with a proven track record advising public and private companies on capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and public market transactions.

Executive Background

Most recently, Mr. Hrynuik served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets at Freedom Capital Markets, where he led the firm's US capital markets platform, advising CEOs, CFOs, and boards of microcap, small-cap, and emerging growth companies on financing strategies, public market readiness, and investor communications. Throughout his career, Mr. Hrynuik has led more than 100 capital markets transactions and served as a strategic advisor to executive teams across high-growth industry sectors on capital structure optimization, cash-runway planning, and valuation considerations.

Prior to Freedom Capital Markets, Mr. Hrynuik held senior leadership positions at Deer Isle Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA, and Lehman Brothers.

Mr. Hrynuik holds an MBA from Yale University and a Bachelor of Commerce with Distinction from the University of Calgary.

Role and Responsibilities

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Hrynuik will oversee the Company's finance, accounting, including balance sheet management, financial planning and analysis, treasury, capital markets, risk management, and strategic finance functions. He will play a key leadership role in supporting SafeSpace Global's ongoing growth initiatives, current bridge financing activities, and planned uplisting strategy.

"Michael's appointment as CFO represents a significant strategic addition to SafeSpace Global's leadership team," said Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace Global. "His extensive experience advising public and emerging growth companies on capital formation, financial strategy, and investor engagement is exactly what SafeSpace Global needs as we scale our revenue-generating operations across multiple vertical markets. Michael's deep expertise in public company readiness, capital markets, and board-level financial strategy will be instrumental as we execute our growth and uplisting initiatives."

"I am honored to join SafeSpace Global at such an important stage in the company's evolution." commented on Mr. Hrynuik. "SafeSpace Global has achieved the milestone of transitioning to revenue-generating operations with a strong foothold in the senior living sector and significant expansion opportunities across education and addiction treatment facilities. The company's multimodal AI-powered physical safety platform addresses critical safety and compliance needs across multiple end-markets. I look forward to partnering with Scott, the Board of Directors, and the entire SafeSpace team to support the company's strategic objectives, strengthen its capital markets position, and drive long-term value creation for shareholders."

About SafeSpace Global

SafeSpace Global provides AI-powered physical safety monitoring, analytics, and safety-enhancement technologies for senior living facilities, schools and sober living, and other regulated environments. The company's non-wearable platform delivers real-time alerts, operational insights, and compliance-aligned, data handling under HIPAA and other regulatory frameworks.

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI-powered physical safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered physical safety platform.

The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee and recently launched the TN. AI Center of Excellence.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Mr. Hrynuik's role and responsibilities at the Company, the Company's anticipated growth initiatives, bridge financing activities, and uplisting strategy. Words such as "will," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "focus," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute on growth initiatives, secure additional customer contracts, execute planned financing activities, manage expansion across multiple vertical markets, attract and retain qualified personnel, maintain existing customer relationships, generate sufficient revenue to support expanded operations, manage operational costs, execute on uplisting plans, and implement financial strategies. The appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer does not guarantee successful execution of capital formation, uplisting, or growth initiatives. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com