Germany The Austrian Ministry of Economic Affairs has launched a new call for subsidy applications for solar and storage. Funding agency OeMAG said the new funding round has a total budget of €12 million ($13.9 million). It includes €2 million each for Category A systems of up to 10 kW and Category B systems of 10 kW to 20 kW, and €4 million each for Category C systems of 20 kW to 100 kW and Category D systems exceeding 100 kW. This year's first funding call was allocated €40 million, with the government later adding another €30 million from remaining funds in response to strong demand, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...