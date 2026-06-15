Acknowledgement of xSuite among top vendors in the area of Agentic Accounts Payable Automation

xSuite Group, a leading provider of SAP-native finance and procurement automation solutions, has been named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software, Q2 2026". xSuite believes that with its solid, customer-centric vision and a comprehensive approach to innovation, the inclusion in the prestigious report is a clear signal for xSuite's ongoing path to growth. To get access to your complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave Q2 2026, visit: https://www.xsuite.com/forrester-wave-report-2026-ap-invoice-automation-software/

The report evaluated 15 vendors based on criteria including AI innovation, workflow automation, invoice capture, matching capabilities, and support for complex enterprise requirements. xSuite was one of only two vendors to receive above-average customer feedback among those evaluated in the report.

The Forrester report states: "xSuite is ideal for enterprises that are heavy SAP users and would like a specialist that can handle complex multiway matching." It also states, "xSuite shines at invoice data capture thanks to its use of rich varieties of AI technologies, including LLMs (large language models), ML (machine learning), and region-based convolutional neural networks. The vendor's approach to multiway matching is effective: It provides three AI agents that collectively automate matching, verification, and workflow handling across the invoice-matching lifecycle." In addition, the report mentions that "Customers praised xSuite's invoice data capture accuracy

"We believe this recognition validates our strategy of combining deep SAP expertise with enterprise-grade AI to help organizations move toward touchless AP processes," said Matthias Lemenkühler, CPTO at xSuite. "Enterprises today need intelligent automation that improves transparency, manages exceptions, and supports complex compliance requirements directly within SAP

In a webinar featuring guest speaker, Forrester Senior Analyst Meng Liu on August 5th, 2026, xSuite will focus on key findings of the recent report and what this means for SAP customers (more information and sign-up at https://www.xsuite.com/webinars-events/webinar/what-enterprises-can-learn-from-guest-speaker-meng-liu-of-forrester-about-accounts-payable-invoice-automation-software/).

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here

About xSuite

xSuite delivers Agentic Accounts Payable Automation for SAP-driven enterprises. With the AI suite Mira, SAP-native integrations, and more than 30 years of SAP expertise, xSuite automates core finance processes. These include AP, e-invoicing, P2P, and O2C for more than 1,600 customers worldwide.

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Dina Ziems

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dina.ziems@xsuite.com