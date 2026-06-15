Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Laser Welding Machine Market Accelerates EV Battery Production and Smart Manufacturing Growth| CAGR 6.2% Says Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laser welding machine market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$2.3 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$3.5 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.2% in the coming years. This expansion comes from rising investments in electric vehicle battery manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, electronics miniaturization, and industrial automation. Laser welding machines provide precise, high-speed joining with minimal thermal distortion, making them ideal for advanced manufacturing environments.

Surge in Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Drives Market Expansion

The worldwide transition toward electric mobility is creating strong demand for laser welding machines. EV batteries require highly precise welding processes for battery tabs, busbars, cooling systems, and module assemblies where consistency and reliability are critical. Governments and private investors continue to support battery production through large-scale gigafactory projects, accelerating investments in advanced welding technologies.

For instance, battery manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and North America are expanding production capacity to meet rising EV demand. Laser welding systems are increasingly preferred because they create narrow weld seams, reduce material waste, and improve manufacturing precision. These advantages are especially important for lithium-ion battery production, where even minor welding defects can impact performance and safety.

Continued growth in global EV production contributed significantly to demand for automated laser welding equipment. Manufacturers are responding by developing advanced fiber laser systems integrated with robotics and machine vision technologies to improve throughput and quality control.

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Key Highlights

The global laser welding machine market is projected to grow from US$2.3 billion in 2026 to US$3.5 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Rising investments in EV battery manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, and smart factory deployment continue to drive adoption of advanced laser welding technologies worldwide.

Fiber laser technology is anticipated to lead the market with approximately 48.3% market share, supported by its high precision, energy efficiency, and compatibility with robotic automation.

Automated and robotic laser welding systems are expected to account for nearly 41.5% of the market share, reflecting growing demand for high-throughput, quality-controlled manufacturing environments.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold more than 49.3% of global market share and remain the fastest-growing region, driven by strong automotive, electronics, and battery manufacturing activity.

Expansion of EV battery gigafactories and semiconductor fabrication facilities across China, Europe, and North America is creating sustained demand for precision laser welding equipment.

Rise of Automation and Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Equipment Demand

Automation in manufacturing is another key driver of the laser welding machine market. Factories worldwide are deploying robotic systems and smart production lines to improve efficiency, reduce labor dependency, and enhance product quality. Laser welding machines play a critical role in these environments by delivering highly repeatable welds with minimal downtime.

The rapid expansion of semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production is strengthening demand for precision welding technologies. Advanced packaging applications, sensors, AI hardware infrastructure, and miniaturized electronic components increasingly require accurate joining processes that conventional welding methods cannot easily achieve.

For example, electronics manufacturers utilize laser welding systems for precision assemblies where heat-sensitive materials must be processed without causing distortion. Automotive OEMs are also integrating robotic laser welding cells into production lines to support EV body structures and lightweight aluminum components.

Advancements such as real-time monitoring, AI-enabled process control, and closed-loop quality inspection are making laser welding systems more attractive to manufacturers pursuing smart factory initiatives. In North America and Europe, industrial modernization programs and semiconductor investments are driving demand for highly automated welding solutions capable of delivering consistent quality at scale.

Key Highlight: TRUMPF Showcases Comprehensive Battery Production Solutions in 2025

A standout development in 2025 was the presentation of battery manufacturing solutions by TRUMPF at Battery Show Europe 2025. The company showcased laser-based technologies designed to support every stage of battery production, from electrode manufacturing and cell assembly to module and pack production, as well as battery recycling. The solutions emphasize precision, efficiency, and quality throughout the battery value chain.

TRUMPF highlighted its laser welding technologies for battery module and pack manufacturing, including applications for welding battery housings, connectors, and cooling plates. The company also presented its Multifocus beam-shaping technology, which enables the simultaneous use of multiple laser focal points during welding processes. In addition, TRUMPF demonstrated quality assurance solutions that combine sensors, optics, and artificial intelligence to support process monitoring and inspection.

The company emphasized the growing role of laser technology in battery production, particularly for joining copper and aluminum components and for manufacturing cooling plates used in battery thermal management. TRUMPF's portfolio also includes solutions for battery recycling processes, supporting the recovery of valuable raw materials from used batteries.

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Segmentation Insights: Fiber Lasers Dominate Market Leadership While Hybrid Welding Technologies Accelerate Industrial Adoption

Fiber laser technology is anticipated to account for approximately 48.3% of the market share, making it the leading technology segment due to its superior energy efficiency, precision, and seamless integration with robotic automation systems. The technology is widely used across EV battery manufacturing, automotive production, and electronics assembly where manufacturers require high-speed, repeatable weld quality. Meanwhile, CO2 laser systems and hybrid laser welding technologies are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment through 2033, supported by rising adoption in shipbuilding, rail manufacturing, and heavy industrial fabrication. A notable industry development is the growing deployment of hybrid laser-arc welding solutions in large-scale infrastructure and transportation projects, enabling manufacturers to achieve deeper weld penetration, lower distortion, and improved production efficiency for thick-material applications.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads Market Expansion as Industrial Automation Accelerates Regional Growth

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the laser welding machine market, accounting for approximately 49.3% of market share, supported by its extensive automotive, electronics, semiconductor, and EV battery manufacturing ecosystem. China dominates regional demand through large-scale industrial production, battery gigafactory investments, and rapid smart factory deployment. Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing regional market, driven by industrial automation expansion, electronics localization strategies, and rising investments in advanced manufacturing infrastructure. India's "Make in India" initiatives and growing electronics production capabilities are further strengthening regional demand.

North America remains a major technology-driven market supported by aerospace, defense, medical device manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication, and automotive electrification projects. Europe follows with steady demand from automotive engineering, industrial machinery, and renewable energy sectors. Germany remains a key market due to its leadership in factory automation and Industry 4.0 adoption. These regional trends continue to support global market expansion while encouraging manufacturers to establish localized production and service capabilities.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include TRUMPF, IPG Photonics, Coherent Corp., Han's Laser Technology Industry Group, and Jenoptik AG.

TRUMPF continues expanding its battery manufacturing and automated welding portfolio to capitalize on growing EV production investments.

IPG Photonics focuses on high-performance fiber laser technologies, targeting automotive, semiconductor, and electronics applications requiring precision welding solutions.

Coherent invests in advanced laser systems and integrated manufacturing platforms designed to improve productivity and process control.

Han's Laser strengthens its position through localized manufacturing expansion and cost-competitive solutions for Asian industrial customers.

Jenoptik emphasizes innovation in precision laser processing technologies while expanding partnerships across automotive and industrial automation sectors.

Business strategies across the industry increasingly focus on automation integration, smart manufacturing capabilities, battery production applications, and software-enabled process monitoring solutions that improve operational efficiency and weld quality.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Fiber Laser

CO2 Laser

Diode/Solid-State Laser

Handheld/Portable Lasers

Hybrid/Multi-Mode Systems

By Product Form

Automated/Robotic Laser Welding Systems

Stationary Bench / Fixed Systems

Handheld Laser Welding Machines

Integrated Cell Solutions

Laser Welding Heads/Modules

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductors

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Jewelry & Consumer Goods

By Power Scale

Low Power (<1 kW)

Medium Power (1-4 kW)

High Power (>4 kW)

Pulse Vs Continuous Modes

Multi-Mode/Adaptive Power Systems

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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